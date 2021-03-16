When Will Severe Weather Hit Your Area?

Severe weather is expected in the middle Tennessee area Wednesday, March 17th.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has outlined its predictions on when and where the storms will occur.

Severe weather is expected in the afternoon, continuing into the night and until 2am Thursday.

Look at the map below from NWS to assess when your area will be affected.

How Bad Will the Storms Be?

As explained by NWS:

“The position of the warm front will have the greatest impact on the environment Wednesday afternoon and evening. Models want to bring the warm front into the area oriented along I-24 (with the warmest and most unstable air south and west of I-24 in the Slight/Enhanced/Marginal Risk areas) Wednesday afternoon. But, if that front moves further north and east, the severe threat will spread north and east with it.

Damaging wind gusts remain the primary threat with any severe thunderstorms that develop, but large hail, flooding, and a few tornadoes will all be possible.

Detailed Forecast Through Thursday:

Tuesday Afternoon Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms. High near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5am. Low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers between 7am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.