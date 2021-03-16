When Will Severe Weather Hit Your Area?

By
Andrea Hinds
-
storm
Stock Photo

Severe weather is expected in the middle Tennessee area Wednesday, March 17th.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has outlined its predictions on when and where the storms will occur.

Severe weather is expected in the afternoon, continuing into the night and until 2am Thursday.

Look at the map below from NWS to assess when your area will be affected.

timing of severe weather

How Bad Will the Storms Be?

As explained by NWS:

“The position of the warm front will have the greatest impact on the environment Wednesday afternoon and evening. Models want to bring the warm front into the area oriented along I-24 (with the warmest and most unstable air south and west of I-24 in the Slight/Enhanced/Marginal Risk areas) Wednesday afternoon. But, if that front moves further north and east, the severe threat will spread north and east with it.

Damaging wind gusts remain the primary threat with any severe thunderstorms that develop, but large hail, flooding, and a few tornadoes will all be possible.

severe weather outlook for march 17Detailed Forecast Through Thursday:

Tuesday Afternoon

Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5am. Low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers between 7am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Previous articleHow to be Prepared for Severe Storms
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here