When Will Luke Combs’ Nashville Entertainment Complex Open?

Music fans from around the world will have another reason to visit Nashville this fall as Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group prepare to open the highly anticipated Category 10 venue this November.

The fan-first, next-level bar, restaurant and live music entertainment venue is set to host a three-day Grand Hire event from Monday, Sept. 30 to Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. The event will be held at One Fourteen, adjacent to Category 10, located at 114 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN. The Category 10 team is currently recruiting for management positions and will be hiring for front of house, back of house, retail and security roles at the hiring event. Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply online in advance to secure an interview time and day. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information and to see all Category 10 positions currently available, please visit www.opryentertainment.com/careers/category-10/.

Category 10 is slated to be the largest and most versatile entertainment complex in Nashville’s downtown entertainment district. The massive three-story venue features five entertainment experiences:

The Honky-Tonk situated at the front of the entertainment complex, the two-story genuine Honky-Tonk is complete with two bars, a retail shop and a main stage for top-caliber live music.

Hurricane Hall is located on the first floor, and the epicenter of the venue, Hurricane Hall boasts the largest dance floor and stage in downtown Nashville, paired with an immersive light and sound experience. The space is fully equipped for world-class line-dancing and can host ticketed concert events with a capacity of up to 1,500 guests. It is also home to the Beer Never Broke My Heart bar and the Neon Dream bar.

The Still is inspired by Luke’s songwriting, The Still, found on the second floor, is an intimate and elevated lounge setting with a wide selection of bourbon, hand-picked by Luke himself. The space is designed for Combs’ Bootleggers Fan Club, bourbon aficionados, songwriters, and music lovers.

5 Leaf Clover Sports Bar is named after Luke’s hit song, “5 Leaf Clover,” the third-floor sports bar will have a mix of lounge and table seating along with massive screens to showcase an expansive selection of major sports playing year-round. For the ultimate sports fan, the space also features a real-time sports ticker wrapped around the room.

The Eye is debuting in early 2025, The Eye is slated to have the largest outdoor deck in the Broadway area with a 7,000-square-foot rooftop and unobstructed views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium.



Category 10 is located on Nashville’s most historic street at 120 Second Avenue North. During the construction phase, guests can visit a pop-up Opry Shop adjacent to the venue, featuring merchandise and memorabilia from Opry Entertainment brands. For the latest updates on Category 10 visit www.category10.com.

ABOUT CATEGORY 10:

Inspired by Luke’s certified RIAA Diamond debut #1 hit, “Hurricane,” Category 10 is an off-the-charts entertainment experience, bringing the best in live music, food, drink, and sports. Boasting downtown Nashville’s biggest stage and dance floor, a massive indoor/outdoor rooftop, a single barrel whiskey and bourbon bar, sports bar, and more, every space is influenced by Luke’s songs, lifestyle, and deep connection with his fans. Category 10 is expected to make landfall in November 2024.

