When, Where, and How to Watch MTSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball on TV This Year

The Blue Raiders and Lady Raiders basketball teams start their new season in November.

Both squads will have the majority of their games televised this season. The MTSU basketball teams will be easy to tune into all season as they look to win the Conference USA.

All 14 of the women’s home games will be streamed on ESPN+. The rest of the games are still TBA on what network they will be covered.

The men’s team will play some games this year on CBS Sports Network, Stadium, and even one on ESPNU. A couple of games to keep an eye on their year are on January 16th against last year’s CUSA champion UAB and February 2nd against UTEP who they beat twice last season.