When Should My Child See An Orthodontist?

By
Williamson Source
-
When Should My Child See An Orthodontist_

Dr. Wes Chladny of Spring Hill’s Dr. Wes Orthodontics answers parents’ questions and concerns regarding their child’s orthodontic care.

Q: “When should my child see an orthodontist for the first time?”

Dr. Wes says:

Great question! We like to see children receive an orthodontic evaluation at age seven or eight. This is consistent with the recommendation of the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO). By age seven or eight, some of the permanent front teeth have erupted and an orthodontist can evaluate dental and facial development and give parents feedback.

Let me emphasize, most children do not require treatment at this age and you should not expect that the first evaluation appointment will end with your child in braces. For most children in our practice, growth and development continues to be monitored with complimentary observation visits once or twice a year. However, some children do benefit from treatment of very specific problems at or around this age. If a problem is detected, this early evaluation will allow the orthodontist to recommend the most appropriate treatment at the most ideal time for your growing child.

Most orthodontists offer complimentary orthodontic evaluations, so the only investment you have to make for this service is about a half-an-hour to an hour of time. It’s a great deal for some peace of mind. We always offer complimentary evaluations in our practice and you do not need a referral from your dentist to schedule one. Hope that helps!

Additional Information from AAO

The American Association of Orthodontists lists the following conditions as ones that may be well-suited for early treatment. Keep in mind, Dr. Wes evaluates these (and all) conditions on a case-by-case basis.

  • Underbites – when the lower front teeth are ahead of the upper front teeth
  • Crossbites – when the upper teeth are inside of the lowers
  • Functional shift – when the jaw shifts to one side as the teeth come together
  • Very crowded teeth
  • Excessively spaced teeth
  • Extra or missing teeth
  • Teeth that meet abnormally or don’t meet at all
  • Thumb-, finger- or pacifier- sucking that is affecting the teeth or jaw growth

Free Consultations + Special Offer for New Patients

Dr. Wes is currently offering a special promotion for new patients. Call (615) 282-5038 for more information. As always, initial consultations are free. For more info visit https://www.drwesortho.com/.

Have a question for Dr. Wes? Fill out the form below:

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here