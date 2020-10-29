Wheeler’s Raid Distillery to Host Halloween Party

Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is hosting its first Halloween party on Saturday, October 31.

Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes that reflect the theme “Music Based Movies from any era.”

The event begins at 6 p with several activities throughout the evening.

From 6-7:30p they will have a pumpkin carving contest outside. Pumpkins and basic tools will be provided, judging will take place at 7:15p. Pumpkins will be displayed at the front of the stage for the entire night. There will be 10 carving stations and you can have up to 3 people per station.

The costume contest judged by a panel of five judges will take place at 10 pm. The winner will receive a $75 Gift certificate to the Tasting Room and Merch shop, bragging rights and an opportunity to judge in next year’s competition.

They will have several spooky spirited cocktails on the menu made from Bourbon or Vodka.

Live music from Distilled taking the stage at 8 p. The band will take a 15-minute break at 10 p for the costume contest judging.

Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is located at 2007 Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville. Limited tickets are available, purchase them online here.