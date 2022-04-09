What’s the Wordle? 3 Things to Know About the Popular Online Word Game

Wordle is a trending word game that everyone seems to be playing. The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and initially had only a few players but now has 3 million players. Wardle sold the game to the New York Times at the end of January 2022 for an undisclosed amount.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest trend.

What exactly is Wordle? It’s a free game you can play on your phone or laptop. It gives you six tries to guess a five-letter word. There’s a new puzzle released each day so you are all playing to discover the same word.

What do the colored blocks mean?

As you guess the letters correctly, they will appear in various colors. Green means you have the letter in the correct position. If the letters turn yellow, it means the letter appears somewhere in the word, and gray means the letter isn’t used in the word at all.

How do You share your score?

The best part is sharing your score when you’ve completed the word. The game will give you a prompt to share it on social media. You can even join one of the Twitter communities as a place to share your scores.