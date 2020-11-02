What’s New to Streaming in November 2020

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this November 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of November 2020. Highlights this month include new Christmas movies like The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and more. The Crown Season 4 premieres on November 15. Read More
November brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including The Pack, James May: Oh Cook, Small Axe, Uncle Frank, Ferro, a docu-series following Italian singer Tiziano Ferro. And you don’t want to miss Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the follow-up to Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2006 comedy, streaming on October 23. Read More
From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in November 2020. Read More
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2020. Read More
Can’t physically be with your family this Thanksgiving season? Sit back and relax with all the incredible new original series and blockbuster movies coming this November to HBO Max. Get ready for takeoff with the new HBO Max Original, The Flight Attendant. Read More