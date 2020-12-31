What’s New to Streaming in January 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this January 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of January 2021. Highlights this month include Cobra Kai Season 3, CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, and more. Read More Here
January brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Herself (2020), One Night in Miami… (2020), Tandav, season one of Flack. Additionally, the final ten episodes of the hit drama series Vikings will be premiering first on Prime Video in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Ireland on December 30. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2021. Read More Here
From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in January 2021. Read More Here
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in January 2021. Read More Here
Spread the word, Upper Eastsiders — all six seasons of “Gossip Girl” are coming to HBO Max on January 1st. On January 29, John Lee Hancock’s suspenseful psychological thriller “The Little Things” starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, premieres in theaters around the country and on HBO Max the same day. “The Little Things” will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers. Read More Here