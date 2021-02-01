What’s New to Streaming in February 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this February 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2021. Highlights this month include Firefly Lane, Malcolm & Marie, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and more… Read More
February brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Bliss (2021), a mind-bending love story starring Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson; The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) from a screenplay by Lev Grossman, based upon his short story of the same name and starring Kathryn Newton. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2021. Read More Here
From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2021. Read More Here
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in February 2021. Read More Here
February brings the release of two Warner Bros. theatricals premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Debuting on February 12, Judas and the Black Messiah. Tom & Jerry premieres on February 26. Both films will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from their respective theatrical releases in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers. Read More Here