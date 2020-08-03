What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this August 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

New on Netflix August 2020

New on Netflix: August 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of August 2020. Highlights this month include Cobra Kai season 1 and season 2, The Rain season 3, Project Power, and Teenage Bounty Hunters. Read More

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

August brings new Amazon Original Series, Movies, and Specials including the premiere of , the World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji, Capone, Arkansas, The lost City of Gold, and The Peanut Butter Falcon. Read More

hulu

Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2020

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2020. Read More

Next on Disney+ August 2020

Next on Disney+: August 2020

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2020. Read More

Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2020

Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2020

From brand new series and documentaries to blockbuster movies, there’s something for everyone in the family this July on HBO Max. Here is what’s coming to HBO Max in August 2020. Read More

