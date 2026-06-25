What’s New on Tubi in July 2026

Tubi’s July 2026 lineup is packed with free streaming options, from a buzzworthy summer original to a massive wave of movies and series across every genre. More Entertainment News
Tubi Original: Summer’s Last Resort (July 3)
The big marquee arrival this month is Summer’s Last Resort, a feel-good summer film premiering July 3. Sophia Bush, Jerry O’Connell, and Violet McGraw star in this coming-of-age comedy about a high-strung teen whose vacation goes sideways when she realizes her mom’s new boyfriend is also her vice principal.
Tubi Original Thrillers
Two new original thrillers round out the Originals slate. The One Next Door drops July 10 — when a mysterious stranger moves in next door to Robert and Tabitha, loyalty is tested and danger follows. Then on July 24, I Know Where You Live follows Sarah, who discovers her seemingly perfect new man may be watching her from inside her own home.
The Other Football (New Episodes Wednesdays)
NFL legends Rob Gronkowski and Jameis Winston host this FIFA World Cup 2026 companion series, bringing in celebrity guests and soccer experts as they break down the world’s biggest sporting event. New episodes drop every Wednesday.
Action
Clear and Present Danger
Daylight
Free Fire
Furious 7
The Great Wall
Hellboy (2004)
Lucky Number Slevin
The Marine
Run All Night
Torque
Transformers
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Transporter 3
Triple 9
Unstoppable
Art House
20th Century Women
American Honey
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Eternal Daughter
First Cow
Moonlight
Only Lovers Left Alive
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Souvenir
Zola
Black Cinema
ATL
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Beauty Shop
How High
How High 2
I Got the Hook-Up
A Low Down Dirty Shame
Madea Goes to Jail
Norbit
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Paper Soldiers
Roll Bounce
The Wash
Comedy
30 Minutes or Less
Bad Teacher
Central Intelligence
Drinking Buddies (July 24)
Easy A
Fist Fight (July 16)
Guess Who
Idiocracy
The Machine (2023)
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mississippi Grind
Never Goin’ Back
Shotgun Wedding
Stripes
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
What Men Want
The Wood
Drama
The Bling Ring
The Boys in the Boat
Burlesque
Civil War
Deepwater Horizon
The Doors
Easy Rider
The End of the Tour
A Ghost Story
The Imitation Game
The Iron Lady
Lean on Me
Lords of Dogtown
The Sea of Trees
Snowden (July 15)
Soul Surfer
Horror
American Psycho
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
The Carpenter’s Son (July 2)
Deep Blue Sea
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Hostel: Part III
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Lamb
Man Finds Tape (July 2)
The Shallows
Vacancy (2007)
The Witch
Kids & Family
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2
Are We Done Yet?
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
The Lego Batman Movie
Krypto: The Superdog
Paris and Pups (July 7)
Pokémon: Indigo League (July 5)
Pokémon the Movie 2000 (July 5)
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (July 5)
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us (July 5)
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution (July 5)
Pokémon: The First Movie (July 5)
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon S20–22 (July 5)
Pokémon the Series: The Beginning S1–2 (July 5)
Radio
Shark Tale
The Real Ghostbusters Seasons 1–5 (July 15)
Valiant
Romance
Meet Cute
Hot Summer Nights
Titanic
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Demolition Man
Elysium
Ex Machina
The Fifth Element
The Green Knight
Hercules
High Life
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Mortal Instruments
No One Will Save You
Paprika
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Time Machine
Timeline
Under the Skin
Thriller
Cut Bank
Dark Places
The Double (July 24)
Enemy
Fresh
The Ghost and the Darkness
I Am Legend
The Impossible
Knox Goes Away (July 26)
Love Lies Bleeding
Mojave
Remember
Silver Star
Street Kings
Thelma & Louise
A Time to Kill
Woodshock
Westerns
Ballad of Lefty Brown
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Last Train from Gun Hill
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
McCabe & Mrs. Miller
Seraphim Falls
Wild Wild West
Woman Walks Ahead
Series Spotlight
Black Monday (July 15)
Chappelle’s Show
Getting On (July 30)
Married with Children S8–9
Rules of Engagement (July 15)
Sliders
Startup (July 15)
Snowpiercer S4 (July 22)
The Girlfriend Experience S1–3
What I Like About You
Who’s the Boss (July 15)
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