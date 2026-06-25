What’s New on Tubi in July 2026

Tubi’s July 2026 lineup is packed with free streaming options, from a buzzworthy summer original to a massive wave of movies and series across every genre. More Entertainment News

Tubi Original: Summer’s Last Resort (July 3)

The big marquee arrival this month is Summer’s Last Resort, a feel-good summer film premiering July 3. Sophia Bush, Jerry O’Connell, and Violet McGraw star in this coming-of-age comedy about a high-strung teen whose vacation goes sideways when she realizes her mom’s new boyfriend is also her vice principal.

Tubi Original Thrillers

Two new original thrillers round out the Originals slate. The One Next Door drops July 10 — when a mysterious stranger moves in next door to Robert and Tabitha, loyalty is tested and danger follows. Then on July 24, I Know Where You Live follows Sarah, who discovers her seemingly perfect new man may be watching her from inside her own home.

The Other Football (New Episodes Wednesdays)

NFL legends Rob Gronkowski and Jameis Winston host this FIFA World Cup 2026 companion series, bringing in celebrity guests and soccer experts as they break down the world’s biggest sporting event. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

Action

Clear and Present Danger

Daylight

Free Fire

Furious 7

The Great Wall

Hellboy (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin

The Marine

Run All Night

Torque

Transformers

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Transporter 3

Triple 9

Unstoppable

Art House

20th Century Women

American Honey

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Eternal Daughter

First Cow

Moonlight

Only Lovers Left Alive

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Souvenir

Zola

Black Cinema

ATL

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beauty Shop

How High

How High 2

I Got the Hook-Up

A Low Down Dirty Shame

Madea Goes to Jail

Norbit

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Paper Soldiers

Roll Bounce

The Wash

Comedy

30 Minutes or Less

Bad Teacher

Central Intelligence

Drinking Buddies (July 24)

Easy A

Fist Fight (July 16)

Guess Who

Idiocracy

The Machine (2023)

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mississippi Grind

Never Goin’ Back

Shotgun Wedding

Stripes

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

What Men Want

The Wood

Drama

The Bling Ring

The Boys in the Boat

Burlesque

Civil War

Deepwater Horizon

The Doors

Easy Rider

The End of the Tour

A Ghost Story

The Imitation Game

The Iron Lady

Lean on Me

Lords of Dogtown

The Sea of Trees

Snowden (July 15)

Soul Surfer

Horror

American Psycho

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

The Carpenter’s Son (July 2)

Deep Blue Sea

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Exorcist II: The Heretic

Hostel: Part III

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Lamb

Man Finds Tape (July 2)

The Shallows

Vacancy (2007)

The Witch

Kids & Family

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2

Are We Done Yet?

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

The Lego Batman Movie

Krypto: The Superdog

Paris and Pups (July 7)

Pokémon: Indigo League (July 5)

Pokémon the Movie 2000 (July 5)

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (July 5)

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us (July 5)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution (July 5)

Pokémon: The First Movie (July 5)

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon S20–22 (July 5)

Pokémon the Series: The Beginning S1–2 (July 5)

Radio

Shark Tale

The Real Ghostbusters Seasons 1–5 (July 15)

Valiant

Romance

Meet Cute

Hot Summer Nights

Titanic

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Demolition Man

Elysium

Ex Machina

The Fifth Element

The Green Knight

Hercules

High Life

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Mortal Instruments

No One Will Save You

Paprika

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Time Machine

Timeline

Under the Skin

Thriller

Cut Bank

Dark Places

The Double (July 24)

Enemy

Fresh

The Ghost and the Darkness

I Am Legend

The Impossible

Knox Goes Away (July 26)

Love Lies Bleeding

Mojave

Remember

Silver Star

Street Kings

Thelma & Louise

A Time to Kill

Woodshock

Westerns

Ballad of Lefty Brown

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Last Train from Gun Hill

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

McCabe & Mrs. Miller

Seraphim Falls

Wild Wild West

Woman Walks Ahead

Series Spotlight

Black Monday (July 15)

Chappelle’s Show

Getting On (July 30)

Married with Children S8–9

Rules of Engagement (July 15)

Sliders

Startup (July 15)

Snowpiercer S4 (July 22)

The Girlfriend Experience S1–3

What I Like About You

Who’s the Boss (July 15)