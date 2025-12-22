What’s New on HBO Max January 2026

HBO Max kicks off January 2026 with a massive lineup of classic films, new originals, returning favorites, and live sports including NHL on TNT, college basketball, U.S. Soccer, Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball, and AEW wrestling.
January 1
A Most Violent Year (A24)
All This and Heaven Too
Almost Christmas
April in Paris
Baby Face
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Blazing Saddles
Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)
Catwoman (2004)
Constantine
Deception (1946)
Desire Me
Double Wedding
Ex Machina (A24)
Faithless
Fargo (1996)
Fifth Avenue Girl
Frankenstein 1970
Getaway
Glass
Going the Distance
Goodbye, My Fancy
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Green Mansions
HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)
High Anxiety
History of the World: Part 1
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
It All Came True
It’s Love I’m After
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
June Bride
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole
Lili
Love Crazy
Lullaby of Broadway
Margaret
Margaret: Extended Version
Mike Wallace is Here
Mogambo
Moonlight (A24)
My Favorite Wife
My Reputation
Neptune’s Daughter
Nine Lives
Panama Hattie
Possessed (1931)
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Reunion in France
Rocket Science
Royal Wedding
Sadie McKee
Spaceballs
Task Force
Taxi Driver
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
The Americanization of Emily
The Bride Came C.O.D.
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
The Curse of Frankenstein
The Desert Song
The Enchanted Cottage
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Narrow Margin
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Working Man
This Modern Age
To Please a Lady
Today We Live
Twilight
Vivacious Lady
While We’re Young (A24)
Wife vs. Secretary
Wild Boys of the Road
World Without End
Zabriskie Point
January 2
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)
January 5
Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)
Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)
January 6
Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)
The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)
January 7
1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)
Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)
Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)
Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
January 8
65
Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)
My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)
Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Pitt, Season 2 (Max Original)
Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)
Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)
January 9
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)
January 11
Industry, Season 4 (HBO Original)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)
Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)
Totally Spies, Season 7B
Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)
January 12
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
January 13
People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)
The Curious Case of…, Season 2 (ID)
January 14
Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)
Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)
Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)
January 15
Hot Rod Garage, Season 12
January 16
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)
January 18
A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 (HBO Original)
January 20
Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)
January 22
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)
January 23
My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)
The Smashing Machine (A24)
January 25
Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)
January 27
33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)
January 29
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)
January 30
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
AEW action heats up during the summer of 2022 on Dynamite and Rampage, as an undisputed AEW World Champion is crowned, and a future World Champion makes his return.
January 31
I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)
LIVE SPORTS & PAY-PER-VIEW
January 2
NHL on TNT: Winter Classic – NY Rangers vs Florida Panthers, 8 p.m.
January 3
Men’s Big East – Villanova vs Butler, 12 p.m.
Men’s Big 12 – Baylor vs TCU, 2 p.m.
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
January 5
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Hive, 1 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Laces, 2:15 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Rose, 8 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Breeze, 9:15 p.m.
January 6
NHL on TNT: Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Big East – Georgetown vs DePaul, 8 p.m.
January 7
NHL on TNT: Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
Women’s Big East – St. John’s vs Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
NHL on TNT: St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m.
January 8
Women’s Big East – Creighton vs Marquette, 8 p.m.
January 9
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Rose, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Hive, 8:45 p.m.
January 10
Men’s Big East: DePaul vs Connecticut, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Big East: Villanova vs Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Mist, 8:45 p.m.
January 11
Women’s Big East: Villanova vs Providence, 12 p.m.
Women’s Big East: Connecticut vs Creighton, 2 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Breeze, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Vinyl, 8:45 p.m.
January 12
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Lunar Owls, 8:45 p.m.
January 13
NHL on TNT: Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Big East – Connecticut vs Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
January 14
NHL on TNT: Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.
January 16
AEW All In: Texas
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Hive, 8:45 p.m.
January 17
Men’s Big East – Butler vs Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Men’s Big 12 – TCU vs Utah, 2 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Lunar Owls, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Vinyl, 8:45 p.m.
January 18
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Laces, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Phantom, 8:45 p.m.
January 19
NHL on TNT: Buffalo Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes, 1:30 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche, 4 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Mist, 8 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Lunar Owls, 9:15 p.m.
January 20
Men’s Big East – DePaul vs Butler, 7:30 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m.
NHL on TNT: New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.
January 21
NHL on TNT: Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
NHL on TNT: NY Islanders vs Seattle Kraken, 9:30 p.m.
January 22
Women’s Big East – Connecticut vs Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
January 23
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Rose, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Vinyl, 8:45 p.m.
January 24
Men’s Big East: Georgetown vs Providence, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Big East: St. John’s vs Xavier, 2:30 p.m.
Men’s Big East: Seton Hall vs DePaul, 5 p.m.
USWNT vs Paraguay, 5:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Breeze, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Laces, 8:45 p.m.
January 25
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Mist, 1 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Rose, 2:15 p.m.
January 26
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Hive, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Breeze, 8:45 p.m.
January 27
Men’s Big East: Providence vs Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Big East: Creighton vs Marquette, 9:30 p.m.
USWNT vs Chile, 10 p.m.
January 28
NHL on TNT: Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
January 30
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Lunar Owls, 9 p.m.
January 31
Men’s Big East – Georgetown vs Butler, 12 p.m.
Men’s Big 12 – Arizona vs Arizona State, 2 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Mist, 4:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Vinyl, 5:45 p.m.
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
