What’s New on HBO Max January 2026

HBO Max kicks off January 2026 with a massive lineup of classic films, new originals, returning favorites, and live sports including NHL on TNT, college basketball, U.S. Soccer, Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball, and AEW wrestling.

January 1

A Most Violent Year (A24)

All This and Heaven Too

Almost Christmas

April in Paris

Baby Face

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Catwoman (2004)

Constantine

Deception (1946)

Desire Me

Double Wedding

Ex Machina (A24)

Faithless

Fargo (1996)

Fifth Avenue Girl

Frankenstein 1970

Getaway

Glass

Going the Distance

Goodbye, My Fancy

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Mansions

HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)

High Anxiety

History of the World: Part 1

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

It All Came True

It’s Love I’m After

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

June Bride

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole

Lili

Love Crazy

Lullaby of Broadway

Margaret

Margaret: Extended Version

Mike Wallace is Here

Mogambo

Moonlight (A24)

My Favorite Wife

My Reputation

Neptune’s Daughter

Nine Lives

Panama Hattie

Possessed (1931)

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Reunion in France

Rocket Science

Royal Wedding

Sadie McKee

Spaceballs

Task Force

Taxi Driver

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Americanization of Emily

The Bride Came C.O.D.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Desert Song

The Enchanted Cottage

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Narrow Margin

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Working Man

This Modern Age

To Please a Lady

Today We Live

Twilight

Vivacious Lady

While We’re Young (A24)

Wife vs. Secretary

Wild Boys of the Road

World Without End

Zabriskie Point

January 2

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)

January 5

Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)

January 6

Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)

The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)

January 7

1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)

Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

January 8

65

Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)

My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)

Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Pitt, Season 2 (Max Original)

Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)

Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)

January 9

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)

January 11

Industry, Season 4 (HBO Original)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)

Totally Spies, Season 7B

Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)

January 12

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

January 13

People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)

The Curious Case of…, Season 2 (ID)

January 14

Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)

Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)

January 15

Hot Rod Garage, Season 12

January 16

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)

January 18

A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 (HBO Original)

January 20

Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)

January 22

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)

January 23

My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)

The Smashing Machine (A24)

January 25

Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)

January 27

33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)

January 29

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)

January 30

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

AEW action heats up during the summer of 2022 on Dynamite and Rampage, as an undisputed AEW World Champion is crowned, and a future World Champion makes his return.

January 31

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)

LIVE SPORTS & PAY-PER-VIEW

January 2

NHL on TNT: Winter Classic – NY Rangers vs Florida Panthers, 8 p.m.

January 3

Men’s Big East – Villanova vs Butler, 12 p.m.

Men’s Big 12 – Baylor vs TCU, 2 p.m.

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

January 5

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Hive, 1 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Laces, 2:15 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Rose, 8 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Breeze, 9:15 p.m.

January 6

NHL on TNT: Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Big East – Georgetown vs DePaul, 8 p.m.

January 7

NHL on TNT: Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

Women’s Big East – St. John’s vs Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT: St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m.

January 8

Women’s Big East – Creighton vs Marquette, 8 p.m.

January 9

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Rose, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Hive, 8:45 p.m.

January 10

Men’s Big East: DePaul vs Connecticut, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Big East: Villanova vs Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Mist, 8:45 p.m.

January 11

Women’s Big East: Villanova vs Providence, 12 p.m.

Women’s Big East: Connecticut vs Creighton, 2 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Breeze, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Vinyl, 8:45 p.m.

January 12

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Lunar Owls, 8:45 p.m.

January 13

NHL on TNT: Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Big East – Connecticut vs Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

January 14

NHL on TNT: Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

January 16

AEW All In: Texas

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Hive, 8:45 p.m.

January 17

Men’s Big East – Butler vs Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Men’s Big 12 – TCU vs Utah, 2 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Lunar Owls, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Vinyl, 8:45 p.m.

January 18

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Laces, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Phantom, 8:45 p.m.

January 19

NHL on TNT: Buffalo Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes, 1:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche, 4 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Mist, 8 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Lunar Owls, 9:15 p.m.

January 20

Men’s Big East – DePaul vs Butler, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT: New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

January 21

NHL on TNT: Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT: NY Islanders vs Seattle Kraken, 9:30 p.m.

January 22

Women’s Big East – Connecticut vs Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

January 23

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Rose, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Vinyl, 8:45 p.m.

January 24

Men’s Big East: Georgetown vs Providence, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Big East: St. John’s vs Xavier, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s Big East: Seton Hall vs DePaul, 5 p.m.

USWNT vs Paraguay, 5:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Breeze, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Laces, 8:45 p.m.

January 25

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Mist, 1 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Rose, 2:15 p.m.

January 26

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Hive, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Breeze, 8:45 p.m.

January 27

Men’s Big East: Providence vs Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Big East: Creighton vs Marquette, 9:30 p.m.

USWNT vs Chile, 10 p.m.

January 28

NHL on TNT: Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

January 30

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Lunar Owls, 9 p.m.

January 31

Men’s Big East – Georgetown vs Butler, 12 p.m.

Men’s Big 12 – Arizona vs Arizona State, 2 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Mist, 4:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Vinyl, 5:45 p.m.

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email