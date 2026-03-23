Home Eat & Drink What’s Moving Into the Old Chicago Pizza Space in Franklin?

What’s Moving Into the Old Chicago Pizza Space in Franklin?

By
Donna Vissman
-
Serrato's
photo by Donna Vissman

A familiar Cool Springs address is about to get new life. Serrato’s is bringing a new concept — Roots Prime Italian Chophouse — to the former Old Chicago Pizza space at 440 Cool Springs Boulevard, according to a building permit. The pizza chain closed in 2024, leaving the building vacant ever since.

When visiting the Serrato’s website, you are greeted with a “Coming Soon in 2026 Roots Italian Chophouse by Serrato’s” message and the Roots Italian Chophouse page also states “Coming Soon.”

Award-winning Chef and owner Jose Serrato decided to pursue his ambition of opening his own steakhouse in Franklin by opening Serrato’s Steakhouse back in 2021.

Serrato’s Steakhouse offers chef-inspired dishes, including hand-cut prime steaks, fresh seafood, and gourmet salads. Their hand-cut, prime steaks are cooked to perfection for optimal flavor and the desired cooking temperature.

The restaurant has expanded to include Serrato’s Steakhouse in Franklin at 3046 Columbia Avenue and in Brentwood at 214 Ward Circle. The steakhouse is also expanding to Bellevue this summer.

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Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
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