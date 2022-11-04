What’s Happening to the Vacant Prairie Life Fitness Building in Franklin?

Prairie Life Fitness closed its doors in 2019 after serving the community for 12 years. The building has been vacant since that time but soon a new tenant will open in the space.

Construction is underway for a new Tesla dealership in Franklin at 122 Market Exchange, according to a permit filed with the City of Franklin. It will be located in the space formerly occupied by Prairie Life Fitness.

According to the permit, the 65,000-square-foot facility will be reconstructed but no additional square footage will be added. The permit states the site is for “Tesla auto sales, delivery, and vehicle tenant improvement.”

We have reached out regarding a completion date but have yet to receive a reply back.

Tesla opened its first dealership at 1641 Westgate Avenue, Brentwood back in 2014.

Other car dealerships close by the new location include Infiniti, Nissan of Cool Springs, Mercedes and Genesis of Cool Springs.