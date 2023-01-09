What’s Happening to the Closed Hattie Jane’s Space in Franklin?

Hattie Jane’s in Franklin, located at 3078 Maddux Way, announced its closure on December 30th. The ice cream shop opened last year.

The vacant space will not sit for long. Herban Market, located next door to Hattie Jane’s, says they will expand into the closed Hattie Jane’s spot.

In a social media post, they shared, “Hey, what’s happening to the ice cream shop next door? You guessed correctly. More Herban coming soon!”

Owned by husband-and-wife team Ashlea and Matt Hogancamp, the couple first opened Herban Market in 2015 as a coffee shop that offered a variety of oils and different kinds of vinegar. Then in 2018, when Mack and Kate’s closed, the couple expanded, creating a kitchen to offer a full menu of items and a bar where they serve local beer and a selection of wine.

Now, in 2023, they will expand again. If you’ve been to Herban Market during peak time, you will know they need the expansion. It’s unclear if the expansion will offer more seating or if they will be adding to their kitchen space.

Herban Market announced a new lineup of chefs in recently-Chef de Cuisine Erick De Valle, Pastry Chef Nate Huddleston, and Chef Bobby.

Find the latest updates on Herban Market here.