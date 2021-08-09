What’s Happening This Week at Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair’s 9 Days of Fun kicked off last Friday, and this week is full of more exciting events and exhibits, capped by a special tribute on Saturday, August 14th, the Fair’s final day.

On Monday, August 9 fairgoers are encouraged to “Pay it Forward” to help less fortunate residents via the non-profit GraceWorks. Visitors ages six and up may bring four canned goods, four food items, or four of anything from the “Critical Needs” list, per person, to get in free!

On Thursday at 6 p.m., participants in Williamson County’s award-winning 4-H Program will showcase the prize livestock they’ve raised all season and raise funds for college in the process. The annual 4-H Livestock Parade of Champions and Expo Sale gives school-aged students a chance to show the steers, goats and sheep they’ve grown for market and for members of the community to make a purchase. In past years, donors have bought steers and provided thousands of meals to local food banks.

Then on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., our Hometown Heroes will be saluted. Presented by A. Marshall Hospitality, the event will honor current and former members of the military whose achievements and/or service to the community have gone without notice, based on nominations taken from the community throughout the summer.

Ongoing attractions continuing this week include daily performances by crowd favorites like the Piccolo Zoppe Circus, XPogo Stunt Team and Jurassic Kingdom, and the new Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show. Enjoy live music each night on the Nissan Stage beginning at 7:00 p.m., and the new Midway rides, Fighter and Eagle 16 Wheel, until 11:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Another reminder that it’s BYOB in 2021 – Bring Your Own Bag! In an effort to limit contact and expedite guests entering the Fairgrounds, the Williamson County Fair has implemented a “Clear Bag Policy” for 2021. Diaper bags are allowed when accompanied with an infant, however they will be randomly checked at the gate. Wristlets and non-transparent bags must be no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, even if you are placing it inside a larger clear bag. There are no size restrictions on clear bags. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation! Fairgoers can receive safety and weather alerts from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency. Fair attendees are encouraged to text the code WCFAIR to 888777 to opt-in for Fair-related information.

Admission tickets are $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children online, and $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for children at the gate. Children ages five and under are admitted free. Midway tickets are sold separately and must be purchased at the Fair.

For the full schedule, ticket information, hours and FAQs, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

About the Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that is organized to promote, encourage and stimulate the civic welfare and betterment of Williamson County, Tennessee, and the surrounding geographical area, through the promotion, ownership and operation of a Fair and other similar endeavors.

Supported by over 2,200 volunteers, the Williamson County Fair has been recognized among the best anywhere by its peers at the state and international levels and continues to be a beacon for agricultural education in Williamson County.