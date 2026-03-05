What’s Coming to Tubi in March 2026

Tubi is bringing the heat this March 2026 with a powerhouse lineup featuring action blockbusters, cult classics, and Oscar-winning dramas. The free streaming service is adding hundreds of titles across every genre, including three new Tubi Originals and some of the most beloved films from the past few decades. More Entertainment News
Tubi Originals
Gonzaga: The Slipper Still Fits (March 6) – This documentary chronicles the hard work, loyalty, and humility that turned a tiny basketball program into a national powerhouse with 27 straight NCAA appearances.
Woman to Woman (March 13) – When long-buried family secrets come to light, two Detroit mothers must confront a shared past to save their daughters from danger in this thriller.
Rockabye (March 27) – Suspecting her father didn’t take his own life, a grieving woman’s hunt for the truth turns treacherous when his friends start dying one-by-one.
Series Spotlight
Accused Season 2
The Killing
Miami Vice
Action
A Breed Apart
A Knight’s Tale
Armageddon (1998)
Battleship
First Blood
Free Fire
Hitman: Agent 47
King Kong (2005)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
The Marine
Mechanic: Resurrection
Morbius
Parker (2013)
Priest (2011)
Rambo III
Rambo First Blood: Part II
Red Dawn (1984)
Red Dawn (2012)
Retribution (March 15)
Road House (2024) (March 21)
Shooter (2007)
Skyscraper
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse
Uncharted
Art House
20th Century Women
Aftersun
Blindspotting (2018)
Close (2022)
C’mon C’mon
First Reformed
I Saw The TV Glow
Memories Of Murder (March 9)
Minari
Showing Up
The Bling Ring
The Eternal Daughter
The Souvenir Part I
When You Finish Saving The World
Black Cinema
Baby Boy
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Boyz N The Hood
Coming 2 America
Coming To America
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Friday
Friday After Next
Hustle & Flow
I Got The Hook-Up
Life
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Next Friday
Phat Girlz
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
The Great Debaters
The Ladies Man (2000)
The Wash
Top Five
White Chicks
Comedy
48 Hrs.
9 To 5
About My Father
Anger Management (March 20)
Another 48 Hrs.
Black Sheep
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Born In East L.A.
Click (2006)
Coneheads
Drop Dead Fred
Eddie Murphy Raw
Filth (2013)
The Great Outdoors
Going Places
I Spy
John Tucker Must Die
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
A League Of Their Own (1992)
Real Genius
Snatch
That’s My Boy (2012)
The Swing Of Things
Drama
Almost Famous
The Aviator
Baby Boy
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (March 2)
The Bling Ring
Blue Chips
An Education
Frankie & Alice
God’s Creatures
Jobs
The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
Once Upon A Time In America
Queen & Slim
Rocketman
There Will Be Blood
War Horse
We Own The Night
The Young Victoria
The Zone Of Interest
Documentary
Amy
De Palma
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind
Oasis: Supersonic
Occupied City
Horror
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Anaconda: Hunt For The Blood Orchid
Anaconda 3: Offspring
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood
Case 39
Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions
The Exorcism Of God (March 15)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
The Hole In The Ground
Jennifer’s Body
Men (2022)
Mirrors
The Monster Squad
Possessor (March 9)
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Death Island
Resident Evil: Degeneration
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse
Warhunt
Romance
50 First Dates
Ammonite
Bewitched (2005)
Brown Sugar
Gigli
Life Or Something Like It
Never Been Kissed
Sixteen Candles
Take This Waltz
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Ad Astra
Battle: Los Angeles
Bicentennial Man
Chappie (2015)
The Dark Tower
Deja Vu
Ex Machina
Gattaca
The Green Knight
In Time
Jumper
The Princess
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Thriller
Absolute Power
Above Suspicion
Black And Blue
Brooklyn’s Finest
The Captive
The Contractor (2022)
Criminal
The Da Vinci Code
Dark Places
Escape From Alcatraz
Fallen
High Crimes
The Negotiator
The Net
Operation Finale
Premium Rush
Soft And Quiet
Street Kings
Trespass Against Us
Western
Bandidas
The Last Manhunt (March 18)
Woman Walks Ahead
Wyatt Earp’s Revenge
All titles begin streaming March 1, 2026 unless otherwise noted. As always, everything on Tubi is completely free with ads.
