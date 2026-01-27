What’s Coming to Tubi in February 2026

Tubi is loading up on content for February 2026, bringing three new original films alongside an impressive collection of movies spanning every genre. More Entertainment News

Tubi Originals

Kissing Is the Easy Part – February 13

The Bachelorette – February 6

Unrequited – February 20

Series Spotlight

Bordertown

Gang Related

Grand Hotel

Marvel’s Runaways

Step Up: Highwater

Action

The Beekeeper

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

The Commuter

Die Hard

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

The Italian Job

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Live Free or Die Hard

Midway

Raw Deal

Shaft

Taken

Taken 2

Taken 3

White House Down

Art House

The Art of Self-Defense

American Honey

A Ghost Story

Bones and All

Hot Summer Nights

Laggies

Locke

Menashe

Oldboy – February 9

Red Rocket

The Souvenir: Part II

Spring Breakers

Stars at Noon

Under the Silver Lake

Waves

You Hurt My Feelings

Black Cinema

B.A.P.S.

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Blue Streak

Menace II Society

Miles Ahead

Native Son

The Player’s Club

Pootie Tang

Proud Mary

Soul Power

The Inspection

Comedy

A Knight’s Tale

A Very Brady Sequel

Be Cool

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Brigsby Bear

Chef – February 2

Dicks: The Musical

Extract

Get Shorty

Ishtar

Pain & Gain

Playing for Keeps

Shampoo

Spaceballs

Step Brothers

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Cable Guy

The People We Hate at the Wedding

The Whole Nine Yards

Three Amigos!

Zoolander

Crime/True Crime

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Danger in the Dorm

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

His Secret Marriage

Mistress Hunter

Mommy Is a Murderer

My Doctor’s Secret Life

My Nanny Stole My Life

Swindler Seduction

Terror in the Woods

The Bad Guardian

The Beach House Murders

The Ice Rink Murders

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

The Lover in the Attic: A True Story

The Wrong Boy Next Door

The Wrong Life Coach

Drama

American History X

Before Midnight

Being the Ricardos

Cadillac Records

Call Me by Your Name

Country Strong

Detroit

Dreamgirls

Flight

Invincible

Joe

Kiss the Girls

Lean on Me

The Lincoln Lawyer

Medieval

Mississippi Grind

One Night in Miami

Radio

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Safe Haven

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

Selma

Thelma & Louise

Togo

Horror

Anaconda

Climax

Dark Harvest

Escape Room

The Fly

Green Room

The Hills Have Eyes

In Fabric

Insidious: The Last Key

Secret Window

Slayers

Tusk

When a Stranger Calls

Kids & Family

Akeelah and the Bee

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Meet Dave

Open Season

Open Season 2

Rio

Secondhand Lions

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Romance

The Best of Me

Can’t Buy Me Love

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Forever Young

Grand Hotel

The Holiday

Hope Floats

How Do You Know

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Last Song

I Love You, Beth Cooper

The Lucky One

Midnight in Paris

The Proposal

Something’s Gotta Give

The Sun Is Also a Star

The Sweetest Thing

West Side Story

While You Were Sleeping

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

The 5th Wave

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Abyss

After Yang

Equals

Hercules

The Legend of Hercules

The Mortal Instruments

Real Steel

Save Yourselves!

Thriller

All Souls

Cut Bank

Eyes Wide Shut

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

I Am Wrath

Infinite Storm

Killer Joe

Obsessed

Takers

True Romance

You Better Watch Out

Western

A Fistful of Dollars

All the Pretty Horses

American Outlaws

Apache Junction

For a Few Dollars More

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Missing

Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Woman Walks Ahead

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email