What’s Coming to Tubi in February 2026

Tubi is loading up on content for February 2026, bringing three new original films alongside an impressive collection of movies spanning every genre.
Tubi Originals
Kissing Is the Easy Part – February 13
The Bachelorette – February 6
Unrequited – February 20
Series Spotlight
Bordertown
Gang Related
Grand Hotel
Marvel’s Runaways
Step Up: Highwater
Action
The Beekeeper
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
The Commuter
Die Hard
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
The Italian Job
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Live Free or Die Hard
Midway
Raw Deal
Shaft
Taken
Taken 2
Taken 3
White House Down
Art House
The Art of Self-Defense
American Honey
A Ghost Story
Bones and All
Hot Summer Nights
Laggies
Locke
Menashe
Oldboy – February 9
Red Rocket
The Souvenir: Part II
Spring Breakers
Stars at Noon
Under the Silver Lake
Waves
You Hurt My Feelings
Black Cinema
B.A.P.S.
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Blue Streak
Menace II Society
Miles Ahead
Native Son
The Player’s Club
Pootie Tang
Proud Mary
Soul Power
The Inspection
Comedy
A Knight’s Tale
A Very Brady Sequel
Be Cool
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Brigsby Bear
Chef – February 2
Dicks: The Musical
Extract
Get Shorty
Ishtar
Pain & Gain
Playing for Keeps
Shampoo
Spaceballs
Step Brothers
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Cable Guy
The People We Hate at the Wedding
The Whole Nine Yards
Three Amigos!
Zoolander
Crime/True Crime
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Danger in the Dorm
Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
His Secret Marriage
Mistress Hunter
Mommy Is a Murderer
My Doctor’s Secret Life
My Nanny Stole My Life
Swindler Seduction
Terror in the Woods
The Bad Guardian
The Beach House Murders
The Ice Rink Murders
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story
The Lost Wife of Robert Durst
The Lover in the Attic: A True Story
The Wrong Boy Next Door
The Wrong Life Coach
Drama
American History X
Before Midnight
Being the Ricardos
Cadillac Records
Call Me by Your Name
Country Strong
Detroit
Dreamgirls
Flight
Invincible
Joe
Kiss the Girls
Lean on Me
The Lincoln Lawyer
Medieval
Mississippi Grind
One Night in Miami
Radio
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Safe Haven
Saturday Night Fever
Save the Last Dance
Selma
Thelma & Louise
Togo
Horror
Anaconda
Climax
Dark Harvest
Escape Room
The Fly
Green Room
The Hills Have Eyes
In Fabric
Insidious: The Last Key
Secret Window
Slayers
Tusk
When a Stranger Calls
Kids & Family
Akeelah and the Bee
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Meet Dave
Open Season
Open Season 2
Rio
Secondhand Lions
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Romance
The Best of Me
Can’t Buy Me Love
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Forever Young
Grand Hotel
The Holiday
Hope Floats
How Do You Know
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Last Song
I Love You, Beth Cooper
The Lucky One
Midnight in Paris
The Proposal
Something’s Gotta Give
The Sun Is Also a Star
The Sweetest Thing
West Side Story
While You Were Sleeping
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
The 5th Wave
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Abyss
After Yang
Equals
Hercules
The Legend of Hercules
The Mortal Instruments
Real Steel
Save Yourselves!
Thriller
All Souls
Cut Bank
Eyes Wide Shut
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
I Am Wrath
Infinite Storm
Killer Joe
Obsessed
Takers
True Romance
You Better Watch Out
Western
A Fistful of Dollars
All the Pretty Horses
American Outlaws
Apache Junction
For a Few Dollars More
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Missing
Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Woman Walks Ahead
