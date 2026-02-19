Home Entertainment What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2026

What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

March 2026 brings an exceptional lineup of new content to Hulu, from Oscar-winning classics to major animated features and highly anticipated series finales. More Entertainment News

March 1, 2026

  • Amor de mis Amores (2014)
  • Amores Incompletos (2023)
  • Besos de Azúcar (2013)
  • Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
  • Buen Salvaje (2025)
  • Cast Away (2000)
  • Chilangolandia (2021)
  • Crazy Heart (2010)
  • Dead Poets Society (1989)
  • The Descendants (2011)
  • Dirty Grandpa (2016)
  • Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
  • El Ángel en el Reloj (2018)
  • Espectro (2013)
  • Fight Club (1999)
  • Finding Nemo (2003)
  • Firehouse Dog (2007)
  • Frozen (2013)
  • Garfield (2004)
  • Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)
  • The Insider (1999)
  • The Internship (2013)
  • It Was Just an Accident (2025)
  • Juno (2007)
  • Las Niñas Bien (2019)
  • London (2006)
  • Long Shot (2019)
  • Lords of Dogtown (2005)
  • Made of Honor (2008)
  • Magic In The Moonlight (2014)
  • Mardi Gras: Spring Break (2011)
  • Marie Antoinette (2006)
  • Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005)
  • My Cousin Vinny (1992)
  • 1938: Cuando el petróleo fue Nuestro (2025)
  • No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas (2013)
  • 127 Hours (2010)
  • Pearl Harbor (2001)
  • Perfectos Desconocidos (2018)
  • Point Break (1991)
  • Raising Arizona (1987)
  • Ratatouille (2007)
  • The Revenant (2015)
  • The Secret Agent (2025)
  • Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
  • Sobre Ella (2015)
  • Speed (1994)
  • There’s Something About Mary (1998)
  • Toy Story 1 (1995)
  • West Side Story (2021) (2021)

March 2, 2026

  • Loner Life in Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 10

March 3, 2026

  • Dark Side of Comedy: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
  • Dark Side of the Cage: Complete Season 1
  • Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Seasons 1-6
  • F*ck That’s Delicious: Compete Season 1-4

March 4, 2026

  • RJ Decker: Series Premiere

March 5, 2026

  • The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 6

March 6, 2026

  • Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese: Complete Docuseries
  • Killing Faith (2025)

March 7, 2026

  • 90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love): Complete Season 1
  • American Monster: Complete Seasons 8 and 9
  • Bigfoot Took Her: Complete Season 1
  • The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 12
  • Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 37
  • MythBusters: Complete Seasons 15 and 16
  • The Tech Bro Murders: Complete Season 1

March 10, 2026

  • I Parry Everything: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 5 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 11, 2026

  • Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (2023)
  • Sunny Nights: Complete Season 1

March 12, 2026

  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 4
  • City Confidential: Complete Season 9
  • Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1
  • Lie Detector: Truth or Deception: Complete Season 1

March 13, 2026

  • Malpractice: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • Anniversary (2012)

March 14, 2026

  • Beach Hunters: Complete Season 3
  • Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars: Season 4 Premiere
  • Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 20
  • 90 Day Fiancé: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

March 15, 2026

  • The 98th Oscars: Livestream
  • The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose: Live following The Oscars
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Rooster Fighter: Series Premiere
  • Theater Camp (2023)

March 17, 2026

  • Agatha Christie Library
  • Hot Milk (2025)

March 18, 2026

  • The Nanny: Complete Series

March 19, 2026

  • Management of a Novice Alchemist: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Life After People: Complete Season 3
  • Sword of the Demon Hunter Pt 1: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition: Complete Season 1
  • Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

March 20, 2026

  • King Ivory (2024)

March 21, 2026

  • BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 6
  • Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 10
  • Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 39
  • MythBusters: Complete Season 14
  • Naked And Afraid: Complete Season 18
  • Garfield (2024)

March 22, 2026

  • Forensic Factor: A New Era: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
  • Summertide: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

March 23, 2026

  • The Bachelorette: Season 22 Premiere
  • Sentimental Value (2025)

March 24, 2026

  • Digimon Beatbreak: Episodes 1-10) (DUBBED)

March 25, 2026

  • Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story

March 26, 2026

  • Alone: Complete Season 12
  • Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 2
  • Road Wars: Complete Season 5

March 27, 2026

  • Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Film Premiere

March 28, 2026

  • Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1
  • Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Season 4
  • 90 Day: Hunt for Love: Complete Season 1
  • Sin City Rehab: Complete Season 1
  • Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 9
  • Dangerous Animals (2025)

March 29, 2026

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

March 30, 2026

  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Season 1B

March 31, 2026

  • If It’s Tuesday, It’s Murder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
  • Meekah: Complete Season 2
  • Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)
  • Blippi’s Out of this World Space Adventure (2023)
  • House on Eden (2025)
  • Jesus Revolution (2023)
  • The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024)
  • About My Father (2023)

