What’s Coming to Hulu in January 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Ring in the new year with an incredible lineup of content arriving on Hulu throughout January 2026. Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything coming to the platform this month.

January 1, 2026

  • Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere
  • Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2
  • Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1
  • Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A
  • Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2
  • 28 Weeks Later (2007)
  • A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)
  • Bad Moms (2016)
  • Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
  • Big Daddy (1999)
  • Big Daddy en espanol (1999)
  • Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation … (2006)
  • Call Me Claus (2001)
  • Call Me Claus en espanol (2001)
  • Drunk Parents (2019)
  • El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)
  • Empire Records (1995)
  • Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
  • Heat (1995)
  • Hotel Transylvania (2012)
  • Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
  • Hotel Transylvania 2 En Espanol (2015)
  • Hotel Transylvania en espanol (2012)
  • I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
  • I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer en espanol (2006)
  • Idiocracy (2006)
  • Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)
  • Infinitely Polar Bear en espanol (2015)
  • Interview (2007)
  • Irrational Man (2015)
  • Irrational Man en espanol (2015)
  • Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)
  • Little Manhattan (2005)
  • No Me Sigas (2025)
  • No Nos Moveran (2025)
  • O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
  • Predator (1987)
  • Predator 2 (1990)
  • Predators (2010)
  • Red (2010)
  • Red 2 (2012)
  • Resident Evil (2002)
  • Resident Evil en espanol (2002)
  • Shutter (2008)
  • Son-in-law (1993)
  • Step Up (2006)
  • Super Troopers (2002)
  • Taken (2009)
  • Taken 2 (2012)
  • The Abyss (1989)
  • The Equalizer (2014)
  • The Equalizer En Espanol (2014)
  • The Equalizer 2 (2018)
  • The Equalizer 2 En Espanol (2018)
  • The Hot Chick (2002)
  • The Illusionist (2010)
  • The Informers (2009)
  • The Invisible Woman (2013)
  • The Predator (2018)
  • Volcano (1997)

January 2, 2026

  • Ash (2025)
  • 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
  • Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory

January 3, 2026

  • Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • House Hunters: Complete Season 251-252
  • Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
  • Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

January 4, 2026

  • Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 9

January 5, 2026

  • Best Medicine: Series Premiere

January 6, 2026

  • The Luckiest Man in America (2024)

January 7, 2026

  • The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere
  • Will Trent: Season 4 Premiere
  • Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025)

January 8, 2026

  • Beer Budget Reno: Complete Season 1
  • The Masked Singer: Season 14 Premiere
  • Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life
  • The Judd Family: Truth Be Told: Complete S1
  • Kevin Costner’s The West: Complete S1
  • The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3A
  • Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7
  • Gracie’s Choice (2004)

January 9, 2026

  • A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 2
  • Fire Force: Season 3, Pt. 2 Premiere (SUBBED)
  • Inferno (2016)
  • Inferno En Espanol (2016)

January 10, 2026

  • 911: Did the Killer Call?: Complete Season 1
  • Mean Girl Murders: Complete Season 3
  • Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 16
  • Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 10-11
  • Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

January 12, 2026

  • Fremont (2023)

January 13, 2026

  • Tell Me Lies: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere

January 15, 2026

  • Accused: Did I Do It?: Complete Season 1
  • Court Cam: Complete Season 8A
  • Sitting Bull: Complete Season 1
  • Fear Factor: House of Fear: Series Premiere

January 16, 2026

  • Animal Control: Season 4 Premiere
  • Going Dutch: Season 2 Premiere
  • Twinless (2025)

January 17, 2026

  • Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 51-52
  • How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 10-11

January 19, 2026

  • Hoops, Hopes & Dreams

January 21, 2026

  • FX’s The Beauty: Three-Episode Series Premiere
  • Retribution (2023)

January 22, 2026

  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire En Espanol (2024)
  • I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 3-4
  • Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 8
  • Safe House (2025)
  • The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now: Complete Season 1

January 24, 2026

  • Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 18
  • Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 9 and 11
  • Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 13
  • Naked and Afraid Apocalypse: Complete Season 1
  • See No Evil: Complete Season 8

January 26, 2026

  • Digimon Fusion: Complete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
  • Memory of a Killer: Series Premiere

January 27, 2026

  • American Idol: Season 9 Premiere
  • Extracted: Season 2 Premiere
  • Wicked Little Letters (2024)
  • Wicked Little Letters En Espanol (2024)

January 29, 2026

  • Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 7
  • Beyond Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
  • Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 3
  • Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 2
  • I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1

January 30, 2026

  • Next Level Chef: Season 5 Premiere
  • Tin Soldier (2025)

January 31, 2026

  • Beach Hunters: Complete Season 2
  • Chef Grudge Match: Complete Season 1
  • Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
  • Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 36
  • The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 11

