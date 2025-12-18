What’s Coming to Hulu in January 2026

Ring in the new year with an incredible lineup of content arriving on Hulu throughout January 2026. Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything coming to the platform this month.
January 1, 2026
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere
- Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2
- Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1
- Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A
- Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2
- 28 Weeks Later (2007)
- A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)
- Bad Moms (2016)
- Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Big Daddy en espanol (1999)
- Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation … (2006)
- Call Me Claus (2001)
- Call Me Claus en espanol (2001)
- Drunk Parents (2019)
- El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)
- Empire Records (1995)
- Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
- Heat (1995)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 En Espanol (2015)
- Hotel Transylvania en espanol (2012)
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer en espanol (2006)
- Idiocracy (2006)
- Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)
- Infinitely Polar Bear en espanol (2015)
- Interview (2007)
- Irrational Man (2015)
- Irrational Man en espanol (2015)
- Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)
- Little Manhattan (2005)
- No Me Sigas (2025)
- No Nos Moveran (2025)
- O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
- Predator (1987)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Predators (2010)
- Red (2010)
- Red 2 (2012)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Resident Evil en espanol (2002)
- Shutter (2008)
- Son-in-law (1993)
- Step Up (2006)
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Taken (2009)
- Taken 2 (2012)
- The Abyss (1989)
- The Equalizer (2014)
- The Equalizer En Espanol (2014)
- The Equalizer 2 (2018)
- The Equalizer 2 En Espanol (2018)
- The Hot Chick (2002)
- The Illusionist (2010)
- The Informers (2009)
- The Invisible Woman (2013)
- The Predator (2018)
- Volcano (1997)
January 2, 2026
- Ash (2025)
- 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
- Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory
January 3, 2026
- Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 1-2
- House Hunters: Complete Season 251-252
- Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
January 4, 2026
- Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 9
January 5, 2026
- Best Medicine: Series Premiere
January 6, 2026
- The Luckiest Man in America (2024)
January 7, 2026
- The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere
- Will Trent: Season 4 Premiere
- Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025)
January 8, 2026
- Beer Budget Reno: Complete Season 1
- The Masked Singer: Season 14 Premiere
- Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life
- The Judd Family: Truth Be Told: Complete S1
- Kevin Costner’s The West: Complete S1
- The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3A
- Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7
- Gracie’s Choice (2004)
January 9, 2026
- A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 2
- Fire Force: Season 3, Pt. 2 Premiere (SUBBED)
- Inferno (2016)
- Inferno En Espanol (2016)
January 10, 2026
- 911: Did the Killer Call?: Complete Season 1
- Mean Girl Murders: Complete Season 3
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 16
- Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 10-11
- Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
January 12, 2026
- Fremont (2023)
January 13, 2026
- Tell Me Lies: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere
January 15, 2026
- Accused: Did I Do It?: Complete Season 1
- Court Cam: Complete Season 8A
- Sitting Bull: Complete Season 1
- Fear Factor: House of Fear: Series Premiere
January 16, 2026
- Animal Control: Season 4 Premiere
- Going Dutch: Season 2 Premiere
- Twinless (2025)
January 17, 2026
- Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 51-52
- How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 10-11
January 19, 2026
- Hoops, Hopes & Dreams
January 21, 2026
- FX’s The Beauty: Three-Episode Series Premiere
- Retribution (2023)
January 22, 2026
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire En Espanol (2024)
- I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 8
- Safe House (2025)
- The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now: Complete Season 1
January 24, 2026
- Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 18
- Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 9 and 11
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 13
- Naked and Afraid Apocalypse: Complete Season 1
- See No Evil: Complete Season 8
January 26, 2026
- Digimon Fusion: Complete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
- Memory of a Killer: Series Premiere
January 27, 2026
- American Idol: Season 9 Premiere
- Extracted: Season 2 Premiere
- Wicked Little Letters (2024)
- Wicked Little Letters En Espanol (2024)
January 29, 2026
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 7
- Beyond Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
- Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 3
- Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 2
- I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1
January 30, 2026
- Next Level Chef: Season 5 Premiere
- Tin Soldier (2025)
January 31, 2026
- Beach Hunters: Complete Season 2
- Chef Grudge Match: Complete Season 1
- Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 36
- The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 11
