What’s Coming to Hulu in April 2026

April 2026 brings an outstanding collection of new content to Hulu, from complete franchise collections to highly anticipated series premieres and beloved animated classics. More Entertainment News
April 1, 2026
- Dear Killer Nannies: Complete Season 1
- Atomic S1: Complete Season 1
- Fire Force: Complete Season 3 Pt. 2 (DUBBED)
- Jack & Bobby: Complete Season 1
- Matthew Beem Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- Topper Guild Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- That’s Amazing Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- Secrets of the Bees: Complete Limited Series
- The Beekeeper (2024)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Big Daddy En Espanol (1999)
- The Croods (2013)
- The Croods En Espanol (2013)
- The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- 50 First Dates En Espanol (2004)
- Date Night (2010)
- The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
- The Heat (2013)
- In Time (2011)
- Micki & Maude (1984)
- Micki & Maude En Espanol (1984)
- Mo’ Money (1992)
- Mo’ Money En Espanol (1992)
- Monster House (2006)
- Monster House En Espanol (2006)
- Moon (2009)
- Moon En Espanol (2009)
- Murphy’s Romance (1985)
- Murphy’s Romance En Espanol (1985)
- My Life (1993)
- My Life En Espanol (1993)
- Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
- Neighbors (1981)
- Night At The Museum (2006)
- Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian (2009)
- Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- Not Another Teen Movie En Espanol (2001)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising En Espanol (2018)
- Pretendiendo (2025)
- Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
- Shark Tale (2004)
- Shark Tale En Espanol (2004)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek En Espanol (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- Shrek 2 En Espanol (2004)
- Shrek The Third (2007)
- Shrek The Third En Espanol (2007)
- Shrek Forever After (2010)
- Shrek Forever After En Espanol (2010)
- The Sitter (2011)
- Sobriedad me Estas Matando (2025)
- Toni Erdmann (2016)
- Toni Erdmann En Espanol (2016)
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- 21 Jump Street En Espanol (2012)
- 22 Jump Street (2014)
- 22 Jump Street En Espanol (2014)
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
April 3, 2026
- Pizza Movie: Film Premiere
April 4, 2026
- Primitive War (2025)
April 5, 2026
- The Boogeyman (2023)
April 6, 2026
- Sirat (2025)
April 7, 2026
- Bad Boys Ride or Die (2024)
- Bad Boys Ride or Die En Espanol (2024)
April 8, 2026
- The Testaments: Three-Episode Series Premiere
April 9, 2026
- Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7
- Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Complete Season 1
- WWE LFG: Complete Season 2
- The Floor: Season 5 Premiere
- Pets on a Train (2025)
April 10, 2026
- Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair: Complete Season 1
- Perfect Crown: Series Premiere
- Finnick (2022)
April 13, 2026
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) (SUBBED & DUBBED)
April 14, 2026
- #SKYKING: Documentary Premiere
- The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
- The Quiz With Balls: Season 3 Premiere
- The Hunger Games (2012)
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
April 15, 2026
- Blippi Wonders: Complete Seasons 2-3
April 16, 2026
- Court Cam: Complete Season 8
- MasterChef: Season 16 Premiere
- My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 3
- Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
- Last Christmas (2019)
- Last Christmas En Espanol (2019)
April 17, 2026
- Innate: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Shelby Oaks (2024)
April 22, 2026
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 4 Premiere
April 23, 2026
- Live PD: Police Patrol: Complete Season 8
April 24, 2026
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl: Special Premiere
- No Other Choice (2025)
April 25, 2026
- Good Boy (2025)
April 26, 2026
- Daddio (2023)
- Daddio En Espanol (2023)
April 29, 2026
- Silent Night (2023)
April 30, 2026
- Family Lockup: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 28
- The UnXplained: Complete Season 7
- Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)
- Harold and the Purple Crayon En Espanol (2024)
- A Haunting In Venice (2023)
- Monster In The Family: The Stacey Kananen Story (2025)
- Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story (2025)
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