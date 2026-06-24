Home Entertainment What’s Coming to Disney+ in July 2026

What’s Coming to Disney+ in July 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
disney

Disney+ is delivering a packed July 2026 lineup loaded with Marvel, Star Wars, live sports, and brand-new originals. From the return of X-Men ’97 to live Lollapalooza streams, there’s something for every type of viewer this month. More Entertainment News

July 1

  • Abandoned (Hulu Original) – All Episodes Streaming
  • King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
  • Magicampers (S1) – New Episodes
  • X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

July 3

  • Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-Hour Programming Begins
  • The Simpsons: Simpsley – Disney+ Exclusive Episode

July 4

  • Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-Hour Programming Concludes

July 5

  • Chibiverse (S4) – New Episodes
  • SHARKFEST – New Premieres:
    • Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
    • World’s Biggest Mako
    • Attack of the Samurai Sharks
    • Shark vs. Giant Croc
    • Shark Island Showdown
    • Sharks: Reef Rivals
    • Great White Gauntlet

July 6

  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

July 7

  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

July 8

  • Bluey Compilations – Premiere
  • King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
  • X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

July 10

  • Project Runway (S22) – Premiere

July 11

  • Theme Song Takeover (S6) – Premiere

July 13

  • Rabbit Hole (S1)

July 14

  • Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – Premiere
  • Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S5) – New Episodes

July 15

  • King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
  • X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

July 16

  • The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One

July 17

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21)
  • Descendants: Wicked Wonderland – Premiere
  • Project Runway (S22) – New Episode

July 18

  • Theme Song Takeover (S6) – New Episode

July 19

  • Women’s Sports Sundays – WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET

July 21

  • Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

July 22

  • BeddyByes – New Episodes
  • King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
  • X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

July 23

  • Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston – Premiere
  • Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 7pm ET

July 24

  • Project Runway (S22) – New Episode
  • Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again (Disney+ Original) – All Episodes Streaming
  • NFL Flag Championships (ESPN/ESPN2/ABC/NFL+)
  • Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

July 25

  • How Not to Draw: Shorts (S5) – New Episode
  • Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere
  • Theme Song Takeover (S6) – New Episode
  • NFL Flag Championships
  • WNBA All-Star Game (ABC) – 8:30pm ET

July 26

  • NFL Flag Championships – 10am ET
  • Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 4pm ET
  • Women’s Sports Sundays – NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville (ESPN) – 9pm ET

July 28

  • Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

July 29

  • King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
  • X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

July 30

  • Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (S1) – New Episode
  • Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1

July 31

  • Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2
  • Project Runway (S22) – New Episode
  • Banana Ball: Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN2) – 9pm ET

Now Streaming

  • Pixar Stream – Continuous programming from Pixar’s library
  • Throwbacks Stream – All-day marathon of nostalgic favorites
  • Disney Princess Stream (Launches July 23)
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