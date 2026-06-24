What’s Coming to Disney+ in July 2026

Disney+ is delivering a packed July 2026 lineup loaded with Marvel, Star Wars, live sports, and brand-new originals. From the return of X-Men ’97 to live Lollapalooza streams, there’s something for every type of viewer this month. More Entertainment News
July 1
- Abandoned (Hulu Original) – All Episodes Streaming
- King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
- Magicampers (S1) – New Episodes
- X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
July 3
- Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-Hour Programming Begins
- The Simpsons: Simpsley – Disney+ Exclusive Episode
July 4
- Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-Hour Programming Concludes
July 5
- Chibiverse (S4) – New Episodes
- SHARKFEST – New Premieres:
- Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
- World’s Biggest Mako
- Attack of the Samurai Sharks
- Shark vs. Giant Croc
- Shark Island Showdown
- Sharks: Reef Rivals
- Great White Gauntlet
July 6
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
July 7
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
July 8
- Bluey Compilations – Premiere
- King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
- X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
July 10
- Project Runway (S22) – Premiere
July 11
- Theme Song Takeover (S6) – Premiere
July 13
- Rabbit Hole (S1)
July 14
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – Premiere
- Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S5) – New Episodes
July 15
- King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
- X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
July 16
- The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One
July 17
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21)
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland – Premiere
- Project Runway (S22) – New Episode
July 18
- Theme Song Takeover (S6) – New Episode
July 19
- Women’s Sports Sundays – WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET
July 21
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
July 22
- BeddyByes – New Episodes
- King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
- X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
July 23
- Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston – Premiere
- Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 7pm ET
July 24
- Project Runway (S22) – New Episode
- Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again (Disney+ Original) – All Episodes Streaming
- NFL Flag Championships (ESPN/ESPN2/ABC/NFL+)
- Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 8pm ET
July 25
- How Not to Draw: Shorts (S5) – New Episode
- Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere
- Theme Song Takeover (S6) – New Episode
- NFL Flag Championships
- WNBA All-Star Game (ABC) – 8:30pm ET
July 26
- NFL Flag Championships – 10am ET
- Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 4pm ET
- Women’s Sports Sundays – NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville (ESPN) – 9pm ET
July 28
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
July 29
- King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
- X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
July 30
- Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (S1) – New Episode
- Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1
July 31
- Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2
- Project Runway (S22) – New Episode
- Banana Ball: Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN2) – 9pm ET
Now Streaming
- Pixar Stream – Continuous programming from Pixar’s library
- Throwbacks Stream – All-day marathon of nostalgic favorites
- Disney Princess Stream (Launches July 23)
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