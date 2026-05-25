Whataburger’s New Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n Sandwich Arrives This Summer

Whataburger is bringing the heat this summer with the all-new Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n® Sandwich, available for a limited time starting June 2. More Eat & Drink News

What’s on the Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n Sandwich?

The sandwich starts with a juicy, hand-breaded Whatachick’n filet topped with a creamy red pepper cheddar cheese spread and finished with a generous coating of hot honey made with chili crisp. It’s all served on a golden soft potato bun, delivering layers of crunch, creaminess, and a lingering sweet heat in every bite.

How Much Does It Cost?

The Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n® Sandwich is priced at $7.99, or as a meal with fries and a medium drink for $10.99. Prices may vary by location.

How Long Is It Available?

The Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n® Sandwich launches June 2 and is only available for a limited time, so fans will want to grab it before it’s gone.

How Can You Order It?

Whataburger serves fans 24/7 through the drive-thru, online ordering, or the Whataburger App. New app users who create an account automatically receive a free Whataburger and start earning points toward future orders. Visit Whataburger.com for more details.