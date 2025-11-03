Whataburger Unwraps The Frosted Berry Whatafresher for the Holidays

‘Tis the season to unwrap something sweet. Introducing Whataburger ‘s new Frosted Berry Whatafresher™ – a festive drink designed to make life’s little victories taste even sweeter. Whether you’ve untangled your Christmas lights, conquered your gift list or just made it through another Monday, this winter treat for every small feat is here to help sip your way through the season with a little extra cheer.

Launching Nov. 3 for a limited time, the Frosted Berry Whatafresher joins Whataburger’s growing craft beverage lineup following the summer success of the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher. This new seasonal drink is flavored with sweet blackberry flavor, includes real blueberry bursties and a cloud of cold whip for a frosty mix that is as cheerful as it is refreshing.

Whether it’s paired with a Breakfast on a Bun to start a chilly morning or a classic No. 1 Whataburger to wrap up a cozy night, this berry-bright beverage brings a refreshing lift to any meal, any time of day.

So go ahead – raise a frosted cup to your small wins, big laughs, and sweet holiday memories ahead. The Frosted Berry Whatafresher arrives at participating Whataburger locations beginning Nov. 3, priced at $3.69 for a 16-ounce beverage and $3.99 for a 20-ounce beverage. Prices may vary by location.

Hungry for more? Whataburger has fans covered 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or tap into the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points to spend toward their go-to favorites. Visit Whataburger.com for further details.

