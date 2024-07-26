Whataburger Unveils Free Orange Birthday Cake Shake to Celebrate 74 Years

July 25, 2024 – For One Day Only, Whataburger Will Gift Fans a Limited-Edition Birthday Shake for FREE Exclusively Through the Whataburger App While Supplies Last; Brand will also fulfill $74,000 of Teacher Wish Lists.

Orange you glad it’s Whataburger’s birthday? On Aug. 8, 2024, Whataburger turns 74, marking another year of serving hot, fresh, delicious food just like you like it. It’s a big deal. It is so big the brand even has its own holiday around it, lovingly called National Whataburger Day! The birthday brand is celebrating big by dropping a special birthday cake-flavored shake and giving it away for FREE to fans for one day only through the Whataburger App. So, don your party hats and favorite Whataburger gear—it’s time to paaaaaaaarty!

Whataburger’s Birthday Shake is a delectable delight. Made with the chain’s classic Vanilla Shake base, the new dessert is 20 ounces of sweet, creamy goodness. Prep your Instagram Stories because this special shake will be the iconic Whataburger orange, topped with white whipped cream and finished with bright orange sprinkles. It’s all wrapped up in a clear plastic cup with a domed lid so fans can appreciate every detail ‘til the last drop.

Fans who have downloaded the Whataburger App and created a rewards account can enjoy the free Birthday Shake on Thursday, Aug. 8, from midnight to 11:59 p.m., available exclusively through the app. Want a taste of Birthday Shake but can’t make it on National Whataburger Day? The super limited-time Whataburger Birthday Shake will be available after Aug. 8 while quantities last. But, like any other birthday cake, once it’s gone, it’s gone–so don’t wait to order your treat.

In addition to the shakeover, Whataburger is celebrating with the community by fulfilling $74,000 worth of teacher supplies wish lists throughout August as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success charitable giving program. Do you know a teacher who could use a little love? On Aug. 8, Whataburger will post on “X” (formally Twitter) asking its followers to nominate teachers in their lives who could use some help buying school supplies for the new year. The brand will fulfill wish lists until $74,000 is spent!

The free Birthday Shake offer is exclusive to the Whataburger App, with one shake per reward member. Customers who download the app and create an account will immediately earn rewards and exclusive offers. The shake will also be available in-store, at the drive-thru and online at Whataburger.com while supplies last. Prices and availability vary by market.

Source: Whataburger

