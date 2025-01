Whataburger will open in the former Back Yard Burgers location in Brentwood at 5004 Maryland Way.

The signage has been placed on the building, but we don’t have a specific open date at this time. This will be the first Whataburger location in Williamson County; the closest locations for Whataburger are Antioch and Smyrna.

Those interested in employment can apply online for jobs at the Brentwood location here.

