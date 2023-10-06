Whataburger’s White Chocolate Raspberry Shake is Back

October 3, 2023 – Get ready for another round of pure indulgence as the Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake returns to the menu. Available for a limited time, take advantage of your chance to savor this unique treat.

Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake. This luscious blend of flavors starts with a vanilla shake base, adding in a delightful combination of white chocolate and raspberry.

“We are excited to bring back the Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake, a sweet standout with its distinctive flavor blend,” said Whataburger Corporate Chef James Sanchez. “Striking the ideal harmony between the velvety white chocolate and tangy raspberry, it’s a match made in tastebud heaven.”

Sip back, relax, and enjoy the Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake while you can – it’s only available for a limited time!

Pricing and availability vary by market.

Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and getting special offers.

Source: Whataburger