Whataburger’s Pico de Gallo Burger Is Back

After a year of all-star comebacks from the WhataVault, Whataburger is serving up Goodness 24/7 by bringing back another fan-favorite for a limited-time encore you won’t want to miss.

After nearly four years of fan requests, heartfelt DMs, and a bit of begging on social media, Whataburger is bringing back a legend: the Pico de Gallo Burger. Starting June 3, this fan-favorite returns to the menu for a limited time—ready to deliver that same bold, craveable flavor fans have been asking for since 2020.

Built on a five-inch toasted bun, the Pico de Gallo Burger brings together fresh ingredients in every bite. The crave-worthy creation features a 100% fresh, never-frozen beef patty (or a crispy Whatachick’n patty for a tasty twist), melty pepper jack cheese, house-made pico de gallo, and a zesty cilantro-lime sauce. It’s a flavor-packed medley that delivers big taste and even bigger memories.

The Pico de Gallo Burger first debuted in 2020 and quickly earned a loyal following. Its return is part of Whataburger’s 75th anniversary celebration, which includes a lineup of fan-favorite menu items making limited-time comebacks throughout the year.

To turn up the fun, Whataburger is launching “La Gran Whatalucha,” a four-part social media series featuring real-life luchadores battling lucha libre-style for the custom Whatalucha championship belt. With dramatic entrances, high-flying moves, and a flair for flavor, the series is designed to capture the over-the-top energy of the Pico de Gallo Burger’s return.

Hungry for more? Whataburger has fans covered 24/7—whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online, or tap into the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points to spend toward their go-to favorites.

Source: Whataburger

