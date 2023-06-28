Whataburger’s Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit Back for Limited Time

You asked—and we listened! To the delight of fans, this flaky, buttery, spicy staple is back for a limited time to satisfy both breakfast-loving early birds and midnight-munching night owls.

The Build: Whataburger Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit

Combining our classic, flaky buttermilk biscuit with shredded cheddar cheese and bits of diced jalapeños baked right inside results in a rich, cheesy taste with a hint of spice that’s just right.

Beloved by Whataburger fans everywhere, this breakfast favorite will make its debut in several new markets, including Colorado Springs, Atlanta, Kansas City, Springfield, Memphis and Nashville.

“We heard our fans loud and clear and are so excited to bring back the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “This will be the first time a few of our newer markets will be able to try it out and we’re excited for them to experience firsthand what makes the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit so special.”

Since the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit’s roll off the menu in April 2022, fans of the beloved biscuit have made their desire for the item’s return known across social media, in the news and in the restaurants.

The Bottom Line

Whether it’s a Breakfast on a Bun, a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or just on its own, give your breakfast that perfect hint of spice by substituting any biscuit menu item for this flavorful menu offering while it’s back. Like our other breakfast offerings, the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit is available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Prices vary by market.

Source: Whataburger Press