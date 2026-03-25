Whataburger Opens in Franklin

Whataburger opened its second location in Williamson County in Franklin on March 24th.

The new burger restaurant, located at 3075 Mallory Lane, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Williamson Inc., followed by the opening at 11 am.

In celebration of the grand opening, Whataburger awarded the first two guests in the drive-thru lane and the first in line for the dining room free Whataburger for a year. Congratulations to Beverly Lamberth, Kathryn Misegades, and George Grant.

The restaurant features a double drive-thru, a spacious dining room, and digital menu boards. A custom interior mural features Tennessee iconography.

“Our team is excited to introduce Whataburger’s bold, made-to-order favorites to the Franklin community with our new restaurant at 3075 Mallory Lane,” Operating Partner Jorge Palma said in a release. “We want this restaurant to be more than just a place to grab a burger — our team is committed to showing up for Franklin, supporting local schools and organizations, and building genuine connections with the neighbors we’re proud to serve.”

The burger brand opened its first location in Williamson County, in Brentwood (5004 Maryland Way), in May 2025. Hours for the Franklin location will be Monday-Thursday, 7 am to 2 am; Friday and Saturday, 24 hours.

Take a look at the restaurant below.

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