Whataburger Opens in Brentwood

Whataburger opens its newest location in Brentwood today – Monday, May 12th.
The new burger restaurant, located at 5004 Maryland Way, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 am with Williamson Inc. followed by the opening of the location at 11 am.
In celebration of the grand opening, Whataburger will give the first two guests in the drive-thru lane and the first in line for the dining room free Whataburger for a year. The next 100 customers will get special Whataburger swag.
The restaurant features a double drive-thru, a spacious dining room, and digital menu boards. A custom interior mural features Tennessee iconography with Brentwood splashed across the wall.
The Brentwood Whataburger will employ 75 people.
Please join our FREE Newsletter