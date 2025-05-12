Whataburger Opens in Brentwood

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Whataburger opens its newest location in Brentwood today –  Monday, May 12th.

The new burger restaurant, located at 5004 Maryland Way, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 am with Williamson Inc. followed by the opening of the location at 11 am.

In celebration of the grand opening, Whataburger will give the first two guests in the drive-thru lane and the first in line for the dining room free Whataburger for a year. The next 100 customers will get special Whataburger swag.

The restaurant features a double drive-thru, a spacious dining room, and digital menu boards. A custom interior mural features Tennessee iconography with Brentwood splashed across the wall.

The Brentwood Whataburger will employ 75 people.

