Whataburger Launches 12 Days of Whatacheer Holiday Promotion

Whataburger is celebrating the 2024 holiday season with a festive new promotion exclusively for loyalty program members. The 12 Days of Whatacheer offers daily deals and special rewards throughout the final weeks of December, providing rewards members with complimentary items, buy-one-get-one offers, and limited-time savings on menu favorites.

Daily Rewards Available December 12-23, 2024

The 12 Days of Whatacheer promotion runs from December 12 through December 23, 2024, featuring a different offer each day. Whataburger Rewards members can access these exclusive deals through the mobile app, with new rewards appearing each morning. Customers must claim each day’s offer through the app to redeem it with their orders.

“12 Days of Whatacheer is Whataburger’s way of celebrating the season with a bit of holiday magic and special savings just for our Rewards members,” said Scott Hudler, Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer.

How to Access Whataburger Holiday Deals

Participation in the 12 Days of Whatacheer requires membership in the Whataburger Rewards program. Customers can sign up by downloading the Whataburger mobile app, available on iOS and Android platforms. After creating a Rewards account, members simply sign into the app each day, view the available offer, and click to claim it before placing their order.

Each daily reward must be claimed within its 24-hour availability window. The promotion features a rotating selection of complimentary add-ons, buy-one-get-one promotions, and other limited-time rewards designed to complement Whataburger’s customizable menu of made-to-order burgers and favorites.

About Whataburger’s Loyalty Program

The Whataburger Rewards program provides members with exclusive access to special offers, promotions, and seasonal deals throughout the year. The mobile app allows customers to customize their orders, locate nearby restaurants, and earn rewards on purchases. Additional details about the 12 Days of Whatacheer promotion and the Rewards program are available at Whataburger.com.

Whataburger operates over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, serving made-to-order meals 24/7. The San Antonio-headquartered chain, celebrating 76 years in operation, has earned recognition on Fast Company’s Brands that Matter list, USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Newsweek’s America’s Best of the Best. Customers can explore brand stories and fan experiences at stories.Whataburger.com.

