Whataburger Introduces New Caramel Latte Shake

Whataburger is shaking up its menu with the addition of an all-new Caramel Latte Shake. Made with real espresso, silky smooth caramel and creamy vanilla, this shake will satisfy your sweet tooth and fuel your day. This cool twist on a classic latte will hit all restaurants on May 7 and be available for a limited time.

Whataburger is known for its deliciously fun specialty shakes, with flavors like Dr Pepper and Banana Pudding winning fans around the country. The Caramel Latte Shake is the newest addition to the lineup and a delicious first for Whataburger, serving up the sweet treat to those looking to add a little boost to their day.

For a limited time, starting May 7, 2024, the Caramel Latte Shake will be available in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com and on the popular Whataburger App for Curbside pickup or delivery. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, all signature sauces are available for purchase at whatastore.com.

Source: Whataburger

More Eat & Drink News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email