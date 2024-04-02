Whataburger Introduces New Bacon Steakhouse Double

April 2, 2024 – Whataburger invites guests to an exclusive steakhouse experience…no reservation required. On April 2, all restaurants will lift the silver platter lid to reveal the newest burger – the Bacon Steakhouse Double. Fans will find themselves biting into the creamy, crispy, crunchy goodness with their pinky up and reaching for a proper cloth napkin before going in for another bite.

The all-new Bacon Steakhouse Double combines two fresh, 100% beef patties and two slices of melted aged cheddar topped with smoky bacon, crispy fried onions, and tangy steak sauce, all on a toasted bun. Too much of a good thing? Order the Bacon Steakhouse Double Jr. instead! Whatever size you choose, get it now, as this loaded-with-flavor burger is only available until June 30.

The Bacon Steakhouse Double isn’t the only item shaking up the menu. WhataWings fans flocked to our newest offering, and we couldn’t watch them soar into the Whataburger Limited Time Offer sunset. Due to overwhelming demand for the juicy, tender, crispy pieces of 100% white meat chicken, WhataWings will stay on the menu through the end of the year. While crushing your college finals, indulging in summer holidays and tackling the fall football season, you can continue savoring WhataWings tossed in your choice of Honey BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Honey Butter Sauce, or Sweet & Spicy Sauce.

Both the Bacon Steakhouse Double and WhataWings are available in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com, and on the popular Whataburger App for curbside pickup or delivery. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, all signature sauces are available for purchase at whatastore.com.

