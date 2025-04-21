Whataburger Sets Open Date for Brentwood Location

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Whataburger

Whataburger will soon open a new location in Brentwood in the former Back Yard Burgers spot at 5004 Maryland Way.

The signage has been installed on the building, and construction appears to be nearing completion. A spokesperson for Whataburger shared with us that the expected opening date for this location will be May 12th at 11:00 a.m. This will be the first Whataburger location in Williamson County; the closest Whataburger locations are in Antioch and Smyrna.

Those interested in employment can apply online for jobs at the Brentwood location here.

