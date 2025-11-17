Whataburger Honors Veterans and Service Members with Free Taquitos Every Tuesday Through Year-End

In honor of Veterans Day, Whataburger is paying tribute to the courage and dedication of the men and women who serve our country with a heartfelt “thank you” – a warm Taquito, free every Tuesday through the end of the year.

Starting Nov. 11, active-duty military and veterans can pick up one free Taquito in-store at any Whataburger restaurant during breakfast hours every Tuesday through Dec. 30 (Nov. 11, 18, 25; Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30). Wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, each Taquito is filled with scrambled eggs and a choice of sausage, bacon or potato, with the option to include a slice of American cheese. To redeem, Guests can simply show a military or veterans ID or other proof of service when ordering at the counter.

Whataburger also proudly continues its year-round gesture of appreciation with a free 16-ounce Hot or Iced Coffee for service members and veterans, available anytime they visit a Whataburger dining room. This ongoing offer can be enjoyed alongside the free Taquito, giving a full, hearty meal to those who give so much.

Whataburger is grateful for the sacrifice of the country’s active-duty military and veterans – so stop by your local Whataburger this month to receive a complimentary Taquito and coffee as a token of our gratitude.

This offer is available for in-restaurant orders only, limited to one order per qualifying guest and cannot be redeemed online or through the app. Valid at participating Whataburger locations. Visit Whataburger.com for further details.

Source: Whataburger

