Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship Application Now Open

Applications are open for the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship across the brand’s 14-state footprint.

A total of $600,000 will be awarded in $5,000 increments to help students planning to attend a college, university or not-for-profit vocational school.

Students can apply for the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship from Dec. 1, 2023, through Feb. 14, 2024, or until 1,000 applications are reached, whichever comes first.

At Whataburger, we build more than burgers—we help build futures.

As part of Whataburger’s commitment to serving its communities, $600,000 in scholarship funding is now available to eligible students across our 14-state footprint for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship, now in its third year, continues the brand’s investment in students, one scholarship at a time. A total of $600,000 in funds – $500,000 from Whataburger and $100,000 of support from Dr Pepper – are available to support students pursuing higher education.

120 students will be awarded a non-renewable $5,000 scholarship. The award can be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies, housing and applied at any college, university or not-for-profit vocational school.

“Support and funding shouldn’t be a barrier to any student’s success,” said Whataburger Community Relations Manager Allie Watters. “We want students to know Whataburger is in their corner. These scholarships will help students across the nation build the futures of their dreams.”

Since its launch in 2021, the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship has awarded over $1.2 million in academic support. The fund is part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the brand’s signature community program serving at the intersection of education and food insecurity.

Starting December 1, 2023, students can apply for the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship until February 14, 2024, or until a cap of 1,000 applications is reached, whichever comes first.

For more on eligibility and application information, please visit Whataburger Community Support .

Source: Whataburger

