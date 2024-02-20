Whataburger Brings Back Classic Fish Sandwich and Dinner Platter for Limited Time

February 19, 2024 – Your Lenten season line-up just got tastier. The Whatacatch Sandwich and its dinner platter counterpart are back on the menu from Feb. 13 through April 2.

The Build: Whatacatch Sandwich

Whataburger’s classic fish sandwich starts with a filet of wild-caught Alaskan pollock coated with seasoned panko breadcrumbs. Then we add crisp lettuce, two slices of juicy tomato and tangy tartar sauce, all conveniently sandwiched on a bun. For extra oomph, add Creamy Pepper sauce or a slice of American cheese.

The Build: Whatacatch Platter

The platter made with two crunchy-delicious fish fillets served up on a bed of our famous french fries with a side of tartar sauce. You could try it with a side of jalapeños for something a little different, but either way, this dinner’s definitely a keeper!

The Bottom Line

The Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Platter are only back for a limited time, so catch them while you can! Prices vary by market.

Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com. Customers who create an account will start earning rewards and get special offers.

Source: Whataburger

