Whataburger Adds New Hot and Iced Coffees

May 20, 2024 – Your favorite burger spot now doubles as your go-to coffee shop! Introducing Whataburger’s new Iced Coffee, now available at all locations systemwide. This refreshing pick-me-up will be served all day, every day, along with an all-new hot coffee blend for a caffeine fix whenever you need it.

Iced Coffee takes Whataburger’s “Goodness 24/7” promise to a new level. Order it black — if you’re all business — or opt for the delicious flavors of Vanilla, Caramel or Mocha added to the new brew. Cold and crisp from the first sip, Whataburger’s iced coffee is a great companion wherever the day — or night — takes you.

Whataburger’s new coffee is a premium blend of 100% Arabica beans. The balanced but flavorful mix was created for Whataburger using beans from Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua. Whataburger Iced Coffee blend has the bold aroma of dark-roasted coffee, rounded out by a blend of nutty, smoky and toasted flavor notes and a vibrant finish.

If you prefer a traditional, steaming cup of Joe, the new Whataburger Hot Coffee (both regular and decaf) has the classic aroma of a medium roast hot-brewed coffee, medium body, smooth finish and flavor notes of citrus and brown sugar. Even better, it’s available all day, every day — eliminating the coffee desert that exists after midnight in most cities.

Piping hot or ice-cold, both coffees are the perfect companion to Whataburger’s sweet and savory menu items. Get your morning motivation with a Classic Hot Coffee and a Cinnamon Roll, or energize your afternoon with an Iced Vanilla Coffee and Fries.

Source: Whataburger

