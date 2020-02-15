Do you live in an apartment? Do you ever think about the bad things that could happen to your property? Of course, these are not things anyone wants to think about, but we all have to think about risks so we can protect ourselves from the unanticipated.

This is the main reason why renter’s insurance exists. You may think that your property is covered by your landlord’s insurance, but that’s never the case! If you need to protect your assets as a renter, you need individual renter’s insurance.

Good news: taking out a renter’s insurance policy is quite easy. But you should know ahead of time what your requirements are. Read on to learn the basics behind insurance for renters and preferred policy providers.

What Is Covered Under Renter’s Insurance

Renter’s insurance is known by many names. You may have heard it also referred to as “apartment insurance,” for example. Despite the many names, many renter’s insurance policies do the same thing. The important thing is finding a great policy that works for your individual needs and budget.

Protecting your personal property as a renter is essential. Imagine coming back from a hard day’s work and all your stuff is gone. Appliances, clothes, electronics, and other valuables can be stolen in a short window of time, leaving you thousands of dollars in the hole. Or what about a disastrous fire that unfortunately destroys some of your high-ticket items? Who will compensate you? This is why you need to get your valuables insured under a policy!

How Does Renter’s Insurance Work?

You can’t immediately look at your landlord as liable unless you want to take them to court. Having insurance for renters before an unfortunate situation occurs is ideal because it will save you the hassle (and potentially enormous expense) of litigation. You can set the limits of your policy before you sign on, that way you receive the best coverage for your individual needs. You can also purchase liability insurance to protect yourself if you’re found responsible for injuring other renters or damaging their property.

Is Taking out a Policy Simple? Yes!

Taking out an insurance policy as a renter is simple, especially if you use a first-rate agency like State Farm. Creating a customized policy that works for you is straightforward, and you’ll receive coverage that puts your best interests first. Applying for other types of insurance can be difficult, but not the renter’s insurance application process.

