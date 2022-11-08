What You Need to Know About CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena

CMA Awards, country music’s biggest night will take place on Wednesday, November 9th at Bridgestone Arena. The show will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and will air live on ABC at 7 pm central.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

You can watch the arrival of your favorite country music artist

There will be a fan viewing area where you can watch your favorite country artist arrive at the award show at Demonbreun between 4th Ave and Rep. John Lewis Way.

Instead of watching it on TV- attend in person

There are still a few tickets left for the CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, you can be in the audience instead of watching it from home. Find tickets here.

It’s the longest running annual music award program on TV

The first CMA Awards Banquet and Show was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast on NBC Television for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The show began airing on the ABC Television Network in 2006 where it still airs today.

The CMA Awards will feature performances by over 20 artists

Country artists performing at the CMA Awards include Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen. Special collaborations announced are Chris Stapleton with Patty Loveless, Elle King with The Black Keys, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry just to name a few.

A “Yellowstone” cast member will present an award

There’s a host of celebrities set to present starting off with Cole Hauser from Yellowstone . Also, Mookie Betts, Breland, Jessica Chastain, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, and more.

Biggest award of the night is Entertainer of the Year

At the end of the evening, Entertainer of the Year Award is announced. To date, Garth Brooks has received the award six times, more than any other performer. Nominees for this year are Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.