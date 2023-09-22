What You Can and Can’t Bring to Pilgrimage 2023

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 23 & 24 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Zach Bryan, The Lumineers, The Head and the Heart, Better Than Ezra, Ashley McBryde, and more live. Before you head out for the festivities, here is a list of what you can and can’t bring into the festival. Be sure to download the Pilgrimage Festival app here for Apple and here for Android for the latest updates and to create your schedule for the day.

ENTRY & RE-ENTRY PROCEDURE

Patrons will be allowed exit and re-entry privileges. Entrance into the entertainment area is controlled by security, festival, and ticketing personnel. All entrants must wear a valid event wristband. All entrants are subject to a pat down, wanding and bag search upon entering the entertainment area. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival reserves the right to search all people and property to ensure the security of all attendees. Patrons must scan their wristband when exiting the festival if they wish to re-enter that same day.

Lost Child Stations

There is a Lost Child Station at the main Information Booth on the Festival Grounds.

No Chair Zones

Signs will designate the standing/dancing zone in front of the main stages. This area is first come first served. Chairs and blankets are allowed outside of the no chair zone and in most other areas of the park.

Rules for Alcohol

No Underage Drinking is permitted. All laws will be enforced.

No Outside Alcoholic Beverages are permitted

Over 21 ID wristbands will be available upon entering the festival at a designated location, please have your ID available at all times.

Persons will not be allowed to enter the festival if they are intoxicated or pose a threat to themselves or others. Persons found to be intoxicated in the entertainment space will be escorted out without refund.

Items Allowed in the Festival

YES blankets (maximum size for individual blankets is 8′x 10′)

YES low-backed chairs only (under 30″)

YES backpacks (under 18L)

YES small digital or film cameras

YES sunblock (non-aerosol)

YES 1 factory sealed water bottle, camelbacks

YES baby food/formula (no glass)

YES food for medical purposes

YES service animals

YES purses and handbags (subject to search upon entrance)

YES mobile phones and chargers

YES hand sanitizer and baby wipes

YES baby strollers and wagons with accompanying child

These items are not allowed

NO glass admitted

NO aerosol cans

NO outside alcohol

NO outside food or drinks

NO sporting equipment

NO umbrellas

NO knives/weapons/guns

NO chains/chain wallets

NO tents

NO laser pointers

NO SLRs, professional cameras, video cameras or GoPros

NO selfie sticks or tripods

NO pets (with the exception of service animals)

NO drugs & drug paraphernalia

NO backpacks (18L or larger)

NO musical equipment/instruments

NO fireworks/paper lanterns

NO bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.

NO drones, remote control aircraft, cars or toys

NO coolers

NO promotional items/flyers