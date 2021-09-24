What You Can and Can’t Bring to Pilgrimage 2021

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 24 & 25 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Black Keys, Maren Morris, Amos Lee, Better Than Ezra, Valerie June, and more live. Before you head out for the festivities, here is a list of what you can and can’t bring into the festival.

COVID Protocols

All ticket holders must bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entrance, read more here.

ENTRY & RE-ENTRY PROCEDURE

Patrons will be allowed exit and re-entry privileges. Entrance into the entertainment area is controlled by security, festival, and ticketing personnel. All entrants must wear a valid event wristband. All entrants are subject to a pat-down, wanting, and bag search upon entering the entertainment area. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival reserves the right to search all people and property to ensure the security of all attendees. Patrons must scan their wristbands when exiting the festival if they wish to re-enter that same day.

YES blankets (maximum size for individual blankets is 8′x 10′)

YES low-backed chairs only (under 30″)

YES backpacks (18L)

YES small digital or film cameras

YES sunblock (non-aerosol)

YES 1 factory sealed water bottle, camelbacks

YES baby food/formula (no glass)

YES food for medical purposes

YES service animals

YES purses and handbags (subject to search upon entrance)

YES mobile phones and chargers

YES hand sanitizer and baby wipes

YES baby strollers and wagons with accompanying child

These items are not allowed:

NO glass admitted

NO aerosol cans

NO outside alcohol

NO outside food or drinks

NO sporting equipment

NO umbrellas

NO knives/weapons/guns

NO chains/chain wallets

NO tents

NO laser pointers

NO SLRs, professional cameras, video cameras or GoPros

NO selfie sticks or tripods

NO pets (with the exception of service animals)

NO drugs & drug paraphernalia

NO large backpacks (18L)

NO musical equipment/instruments

NO fireworks/paper lanterns

NO bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.

NO drones, remote control aircraft, cars, or toys

NO coolers

NO promotional items/flyers