What You Can and Can’t Bring to Pilgrimage 2021

By
Donna Vissman
-
2017 Pilgrimage

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 24 & 25 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Black Keys, Maren Morris, Amos Lee, Better Than Ezra, Valerie June, and more live. Before you head out for the festivities, here is a list of what you can and can’t bring into the festival.

COVID Protocols 

All ticket holders must bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entrance, read more here. 

ENTRY & RE-ENTRY PROCEDURE

Patrons will be allowed exit and re-entry privileges. Entrance into the entertainment area is controlled by security, festival, and ticketing personnel. All entrants must wear a valid event wristband. All entrants are subject to a pat-down, wanting, and bag search upon entering the entertainment area. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival reserves the right to search all people and property to ensure the security of all attendees. Patrons must scan their wristbands when exiting the festival if they wish to re-enter that same day.

  • YES blankets (maximum size for individual blankets is 8′x 10′)
  • YES low-backed chairs only (under 30″)
  • YES backpacks (18L)
  • YES small digital or film cameras
  • YES sunblock (non-aerosol)
  • YES 1 factory sealed water bottle, camelbacks
  • YES baby food/formula (no glass)
  • YES food for medical purposes
  • YES service animals
  • YES purses and handbags (subject to search upon entrance)
  • YES mobile phones and chargers
  • YES hand sanitizer and baby wipes
  • YES baby strollers and wagons with accompanying child

These items are not allowed:

  • NO glass admitted
  • NO aerosol cans
  • NO outside alcohol
  • NO outside food or drinks
  • NO sporting equipment
  • NO umbrellas
  • NO knives/weapons/guns
  • NO chains/chain wallets
  • NO tents
  • NO laser pointers
  • NO SLRs, professional cameras, video cameras or GoPros
  • NO selfie sticks or tripods
  • NO pets (with the exception of service animals)
  • NO drugs & drug paraphernalia
  • NO large backpacks (18L)
  • NO musical equipment/instruments
  • NO fireworks/paper lanterns
  • NO bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.
  • NO drones, remote control aircraft, cars, or toys
  • NO coolers
  • NO promotional items/flyers

