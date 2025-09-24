What You Can and Can’t Bring to Pilgrimage Festival 2025

Pilgrimage Festival returns to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin September 27-28, 2025. Before heading to the festival, here are a few things to know about what you can and can’t bring to the festival.

When planning your day, refer to the map of the festival below. You will find the ticket gate locations, stage locations, food and beverage stands, water stations, and medical first aid.

Below is a list of prohibited items and approved items that you can bring to the festival.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

These items are not allowed into Pilgrimage Festival:

NO glass admitted

NO aerosol cans

NO outside alcohol

NO outside food or drinks

NO sporting equipment

NO umbrellas

NO knives/weapons/guns

NO chains/chain wallets

NO tents

NO laser pointers

NO SLRs, professional cameras, video cameras or GoPros

NO selfie sticks or tripods

NO pets (with the exception of service animals)

NO drugs & drug paraphernalia

NO backpacks (18L or larger)

NO musical equipment/instruments

NO fireworks/paper lanterns

NO bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.

NO drones, remote control aircraft, cars or toys

NO coolers

NO promotional items/flyers

WHAT IS ALLOWED IN THE FESTIVAL

These items are allowed into Pilgrimage Festival:

YES blankets (maximum size for individual blankets is 8′x 10′)

YES low-backed chairs only (under 30″)

YES backpacks (under 18L)

YES small digital or film cameras

YES sunblock (non-aerosol)

YES empty refillable water bottles

YES 1 factory sealed water bottle, camelbacks

YES baby food/formula (no glass)

YES food for medical purposes

YES service animals

YES purses and handbags (subject to search upon entrance)

YES mobile phones and chargers

YES hand sanitizer and baby wipes

YES baby strollers and wagons with accompanying child

ENTRY & RE-ENTRY PROCEDURE

Patrons will be allowed exit and re-entry privileges. Entrance into the entertainment area is controlled by security, festival, and ticketing personnel. All entrants must wear a valid event wristband. All entrants are subject to a pat down, wanding and bag search upon entering the entertainment area. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival reserves the right to search all people and property to ensure the security of all attendees. Patrons must scan their wristband when exiting the festival if they wish to re-enter that same day.

ALCOHOL RULES

NO UNDERAGE DRINKING IS PERMITTED

ALL LAWS WILL BE ENFORCED

NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE PERMITTED

Over 21 ID wristbands will be available upon entering the festival at a designated location, please have your ID available at all times.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Persons will not be allowed to enter the festival if they are intoxicated or pose a threat to themselves or others. Persons found to be intoxicated in the entertainment space will be escorted out without refund.

LOST CHILD STATION

There is a Lost Child Station at the main Information Booth on the Festival Grounds. Information booths are shown on our attendee map.

NO CHAIR ZONES



Signs will designate the standing/dancing zone in front of the main stages. This area is first-come first first-served. Chairs and blankets are allowed outside of the no chair zone and in most other areas of the park.

ADDITIONAL RULES

NO unapproved vending including the sale or re-sale of alcoholic beverages

NO fighting or threatening behavior: any person found fighting will be evicted from the festival without refund

NO disorderly or disruptive behavior

Any person found to be in possession of a weapon will be subject to a criminal investigation and immediately evicted from the event without refund

Any attempt to enter with prohibited items is subject to confiscation and will be asked to leave

Any item that can be used as a means to disturb the peace, endanger the safety of the crowd, and/or inflict damage to people and goods are prohibited

