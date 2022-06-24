What We Know so Far About Roe v Wade Decision

Today, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in a 6-3 vote.

In the ruling it states, “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

AP reports in regards to Tennessee- “Effect of Supreme Court ruling: If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, a so-called trigger law will go into effect that bans all abortions in Tennessee except when necessary to prevent death or “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” Doctors could be charged with a felony for providing an abortion under this law, which would take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court’s decision is announced.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee tweeted -“Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision marks the beginning of a hopeful chapter for our country. After years of heartfelt prayer & thoughtful policy, America has a historic opportunity to support women, children & strong families while reconciling the pain & loss caused by Roe.”

Lee also tweeted -“We have spent years preparing for the possibility that authority would return to the states, and Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child. In the coming days we will address the full impacts of this decision for Tennessee.”

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted -“Having worked alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children for years, I applaud today’s Supreme Court ruling. Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion.”

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty tweeted -“I believe we have a moral duty to protect unborn children who cannot protect themselves. Today is a consequential day, not only for those who believe that all life is a precious gift, but also for American democracy and the rule of law.”

Governor Bill Lee’s website shared the following:

Tennessee Laws Enacted Since 2019

Governor Lee has introduced and worked with the Tennessee General Assembly to pass maximum possible protection for pre-born children.

· Trigger Law – With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, this law will criminalize performing or attempting to perform an abortion, except in cases where it is necessary to prevent death or serious and permanent bodily injury to the mother. (TCA 39-15-213)

o This law will take effect on the thirtieth day after the Supreme Court issues a judgment overturning Roe v. Wade. It does not apply to the recipient of an abortion.

· Anti-Discrimination Law – Prohibits abortion on the basis of sex, race or Down Syndrome (TCA 39-15-217)

· Ultrasound Law – Requires a physician to perform an ultrasound, making the ultrasound images visible and the fetal heartbeat audible for the expecting mother (TCA 39-15-215)

· Heartbeat Law – Prohibits an abortion where a fetal heartbeat exists, in increments beginning at six weeks (TCA 39-15-216)

o *Currently enjoined and subject to ongoing litigation

In 2021, Tennessee successfully defended the 48-Hour Waiting Period law before the en banc panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. (TCA 39-15-202)

Expanded Support for Families in Crisis

· Supporting new and expecting mothers enrolled in TennCare by enhancing maternal health care coverage from 60 days to 12 months postpartum

· Expanding TennCare’s Health Starts Initiative to support maternal health and holistic care for mothers and children

· Reforming the TANF program to promote economic mobility and improve outcomes for parents and children

Investments in Public-Private Partnerships

· Launching Tennessee Fosters Hope, a public-private partnership, to ensure every Tennessee child has a safe, loving home and make our state the most foster-friendly state in America

· $433,000 to Psalm 139 Ministries to place ultrasounds in crisis pregnancy centers across the state

· $1 million to Agape to support expecting and new mothers