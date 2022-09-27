What We Know About Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued, reports National Weather Service.
Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian:
-
- The highest risk is from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region.
- Hurricane-force winds are expected in west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall may cause flash, urban, and small stream flooding over Florida this week.
- NWS says atmospheric and oceanic conditions remain very favorable for
additional intensification during the next 24 hours or so, as Ian moves
over the very warm waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the
southeastern Gulf of Mexico while the shear remains quite low.
- At 500pm ET on Monday, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 155 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the north with a slightly slower forward speed is expected on Tuesday. A turn toward the north-northeast with a further reduction in forward speed is forecast on Wednesday.
- National Hurricane Center intensity forecast calls for Ian to become a major hurricane
before it reaches western Cuba early Tuesday. It is then forecast to
reach its peak intensity over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in 36 hours.
- A look at Hurricane Ian Peak Storm Surge Forecast
Water levels along the immediate coast could reach the following heights above ground level within the indicated areas.
- At 5pm Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Ian was now a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. Category 2 storms are classified as having 96-110 mph winds
- The graph below shows the timing of tropical-storm-force-winds: