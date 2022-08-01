What to Know When Visiting a WCS School

We are all responsible for keeping our schools safe, and you cannot have convenience and safety. That’s the message from WCS Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher.

Again this year, every school will have at least one School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus through a partnership with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). In fact, Fletcher says more officers will be more visible on campuses than in the past as members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol may sometimes be seen on school campuses.

“There will be times when security is an inconvenience, but it is important to remember we never want to sacrifice security,” said Fletcher. “We encourage everyone from teachers and students to bus drivers and parents: if you see something, say something. Working together, we can keep our schools safe.”

Visitors and volunteers are welcome on school campuses. However, the district is committed to keeping students safe and protecting instructional time. For those who have a specific need to visit a school building, be sure to schedule a time with building personnel ahead of time. Visitors are also asked to follow the procedure in place as explained in the video above.

For more information about safety and security in WCS, visit the district website.

