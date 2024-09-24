What to Know Before Heading to Pilgrimage Music Festival 2024

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 27 & 28, 2024 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Need to Breathe, Coin, and more live. Before you head out for the festivities, here is a list of what you can and can’t bring into the festival. Be sure to download the Pilgrimage Festival app here for Apple and here for Android for the latest updates and to create your schedule for the day.

New for this year: Lockers. Charging lockers provide a place for you and your friends to store your freshly scored merchandise, jackets, bags, and more while also charging phones, battery banks, and other devices. Each locker is equipped with a 3-in-1 USB charging cable that features type C, lightning (Apple), and micro USB connectors. You’ll enjoy freedom with your locker throughout festival hours and come and go as you please. Please, no perishable food or beverages inside the lockers. Ahead of the festival, reserve one here.

Here are other things to know about the festival.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

These items are not allowed into Pilgrimage Festival:

NO glass admitted

NO aerosol cans

NO outside alcohol

NO outside food or drinks

NO sporting equipment

NO umbrellas

NO knives/weapons/guns

NO chains/chain wallets

NO tents

NO laser pointers

NO SLRs, professional cameras, video cameras or GoPros

NO selfie sticks or tripods

NO pets (with the exception of service animals)

NO drugs & drug paraphernalia

NO backpacks (18L or larger)

NO musical equipment/instruments

NO fireworks/paper lanterns

NO bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.

NO drones, remote control aircraft, cars or toys

NO coolers

NO promotional items/flyers

WHAT IS ALLOWED IN THE FESTIVAL

These items are allowed into Pilgrimage Festival:

YES blankets (maximum size for individual blankets is 8′x 10′)

YES low-backed chairs only (under 30″)

YES backpacks (under 18L)

YES small digital or film cameras

YES sunblock (non-aerosol)

YES empty refillable water bottles

YES 1 factory-sealed water bottle, camelbacks

YES baby food/formula (no glass)

YES food for medical purposes

YES service animals

YES purses and handbags (subject to search upon entrance)

YES mobile phones and chargers

YES hand sanitizer and baby wipes

YES baby strollers and wagons with accompanying child

ENTRY & RE-ENTRY PROCEDURE

Patrons will be allowed exit and re-entry privileges. Entrance into the entertainment area is controlled by security, festival, and ticketing personnel. All entrants must wear a valid event wristband. All entrants are subject to a pat down, wanding and bag search upon entering the entertainment area. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival reserves the right to search all people and property to ensure the security of all attendees. Patrons must scan their wristband when exiting the festival if they wish to re-enter that same day.

ALCOHOL RULES

NO UNDERAGE DRINKING IS PERMITTED

ALL LAWS WILL BE ENFORCED

NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE PERMITTED

Over 21 ID wristbands will be available upon entering the festival at a designated location, please have your ID available at all times.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Persons will not be allowed to enter the festival if they are intoxicated or pose a threat to themselves or others. Persons found to be intoxicated in the entertainment space will be escorted out without refund.

LOST CHILD STATION

There is a Lost Child Station at the main Information Booth on the Festival Grounds. Information booths are shown on the attendee map.

NO CHAIR ZONES

Signs will designate the standing/dancing zone in front of the main stages. This area is first come first served. Chairs and blankets are allowed outside of the no chair zone and in most other areas of the park.

ADDITIONAL RULES

NO unapproved vending including the sale or re-sale of alcoholic beverages

NO fighting or threatening behavior: any person found fighting will be evicted from the festival without refund

NO disorderly or disruptive behavior

Any person found to be in possession of a weapon will be subject to a criminal investigation and immediately evicted from the event without refund

Any attempt to enter with prohibited items is subject to confiscation and will be asked to leave

Any item that can be used as a means to disturb the peace, endanger the safety of the crowd, and/or inflict damage to people and goods are prohibited

