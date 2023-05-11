What to Know Before Getting Dental Implants

Whether you lost a tooth to decay, infection or trauma, that gap in your mouth can harm your quality of life if left untreated. The most natural feeling solution to a missing tooth is a dental implant.

Dental implants provide stable, reliable solutions that feel and function just like natural teeth. Rest assured, with the right oral surgeon, getting a dental implant is as simple and streamlined as any dental procedure. Here are some ways you can prepare for dental implants.

1. They Look Like Natural Teeth

Right now, you have a gap in your mouth that likely looks unnatural and feels uncomfortable. With time, your other teeth might shift, making other areas of your mouth uncomfortable as well.

Concerns about appearance can hold patients back from going with a dental implant. But don’t worry, your oral surgeon won’t be adding anything to your mouth that you are not completely comfortable with. Your oral surgeon will match the implant to the shade of your other teeth so that it looks like it belongs.

The roots for the titanium implant will be embedded in the jawbone for added strength. And with time, the titanium will fuse with your bone to provide a firm foundation for your replacement tooth.

2. Implant Recovery is Quick

Most patients are surprised at how simple recovery from implant placement is. Your oral surgeon will use local anesthesia to numb the site just like if you were getting a filling.

Most patients recover from a dental implant in 1-2 days and experience minor symptoms of swelling or implant site pain that is easy to manage with over-the-counter medication.

3. Stock Some Soft Foods

Although recovery is quick, most patients find that soft foods are more comfortable and enjoyable to eat in the days following dental implant placement. Keep nutritious foods on hand that will help you feel your best while you heal.

Smoothies

Soups

Yogurt

Apple sauce

Bananas

Beans

Cottage cheese

Hummus

Rice

Oatmeal

Fish

Deli meats

3. Oral Care Before and After Is Crucial

While you won’t have to worry about decay in your replacement tooth, you do need to floss around it regularly to keep the gums healthy. If you fail to care for this part of your mouth, you could develop gum disease due to unhealthy bacteria in the mouth.

For best results, ensure you follow your dentist’s recommendations and care instructions throughout the process and be sure to care for your implant with the following oral health.

Twice a day brushing

Flossing at least once a day

Rinsing your mouth with antibacterial mouthwash after each brushing

4. Dental Implants Have a Long Life

When expertly placed and well cared for, implants can last for the rest of your life and serve as a permanent solution to a missing tooth. Discuss longevity with your dentist before selecting a tooth restoration option.

5. The Right Oral Surgeon Can Make All the Difference

Oral surgery requires incredible precision. The difference of a millimeter is large in such a small space. And some surgeons are simply better at caring for a patient’s overall comfort than others.

Look for an oral surgeon with extensive experience in dental implants. Read reviews to learn what existing patients have to say about the dentist. See if bedside manner aligns with your preferences and how flexible and understanding they are with patient concerns and needs.

