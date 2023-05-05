What to Know About Your Wisdom Teeth Removal

Most people get their wisdom teeth removed in high school or college, but they can be removed at any time once it is deemed necessary. Generally, people wait until their dentist tells them to remove their wisdom teeth and then schedule an appointment with an oral surgeon. Coyne Oral Surgery explains why most people have to get their wisdom teeth removed.

Wisdom Teeth Can Cause Health Issues

If there are any health issues involved as your wisdom teeth start to erupt, you can be sure that your dentist is going to refer you to an oral surgeon to have them removed before more problems arise.

Various issues can come up depending on the person, and it is essential to make sure they don’t become more significant issues.. Even if you don’t see or feel anything, your wisdom teeth could be affecting your health, so it’s important to take the advice of your dentist and oral surgeon.

Gum Infection

Sometimes your wisdom teeth may not grow as high as your other teeth. They may sit in line with your gum or not even fully emerge. That can cause swelling around your gum tissue, also called pericoronitis.

When this happens, bacteria can get around the teeth and inflame your gums, which typically leads to an infection. If you feel swelling around your gums or discomfort around your wisdom teeth, make sure you visit Dr. Coyne for a consultation. It may be time to think about wisdom teeth removal.

Tooth Decay

Because wisdom teeth are located in the back of the mouth, it is much harder to brush them appropriately and make sure they are free of bacteria and debris. Food can easily get trapped between the tooth and gum and cause tooth decay, even if you can’t see or feel it.

It may be recommended that you get your wisdom teeth removed before any problems with tooth decay arise.

Crowding

Often, your mouth is not big enough to hold your wisdom teeth and all your other teeth. This can cause crowding, which is both uncomfortable in your mouth and can cause your wisdom teeth to grow improperly.

Your dentist or orthodontist may recommend removing your wisdom teeth to avoid any issues with crowding before it affects your other teeth. If you have had orthodontia, your orthodontist will typically monitor your wisdom teeth and determine the best time to remove them.

Coyne Oral Surgery

If you are planning to remove your wisdom teeth, it is important to listen to the experts. Whether they are currently causing you problems or not, your dentist could be helping you avoid future problems with all your teeth.

If it’s time to get your wisdom teeth removed, reach out to Dr. Coyne at Coyne Oral Surgery. She can schedule your consultation and removal on the same day, so you don’t have to make sure to have two free days. Give her a call today at (615) 771-0017.